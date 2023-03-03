NYC's Major Crimes Drop 5.6% in 2023: Latest Statistics and Trends

Photo by Campbell Jensen on Unsplash

NYC Sees Decline in Major Crimes for February 2023

The latest statistics reveal that New York City's major crimes have fallen by 5.6% in February 2023, compared to the same period last year. This trend has contributed to a slight decrease in crime so far in 2023, according to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell. Sewell has stated that the decrease is "encouraging" and that the crime statistics for February show a significant reduction in major crimes across the city's streets, subways, and public housing developments.

Decrease in Homicides, Shootings, and Subway Crimes

In addition to the drop in major crimes, there has also been a continuation of the year-long decline in homicides and shootings, which have decreased by 27.8% and 14.7%, respectively, compared to February 2022. Subway crimes have also decreased by 9.1% for the second consecutive month, as shown by NYPD statistics.

Problem Spots Remain

While Sewell acknowledges that overall major crimes have decreased slightly for the full year so far, it is still higher than in 2021. Staten Island remains a problem spot where overall crime has continued to rise. Northeast Queens has also been plagued by organized robbery crews and larceny patterns.

Concerns for Officers' Welfare and Possible Burnout

With initiatives to deal with crime hotspots in the subways and in retail theft, Sewell remains concerned about officers' welfare and possible burnout while fighting crime trends. Deploying resources strategically to keep the community safe and avoid overworking officers is a priority.

Recidivism and Bail Reform Law of 2019

Recidivism remains an issue that impacts crime trends in the city. Sewell explains that the city is trying to convince the legislature in Albany to make fixes in the bail reform law of 2019. Judicial discretion should be given to judges to consider whether a person is a public safety threat, and whether to remand or set bail. Addressing recidivism in this way could lead to a significant drop in crime numbers.

Crime Expert Joseph Giacalone's View

Crime expert Joseph Giacalone believes that the drop in crime percentage needs to be greater, saying "We are basically flat-lining." Giacalone believes that the city would have to see a 30% reduction in crime to make a significant change in public safety.

Positive Outlook for Crime Statistics in 2023

While there is still work to be done to further reduce crime in New York City, the latest statistics provide a positive outlook for crime statistics in 2023. With continued efforts to address problem spots, recidivism, and officers' welfare, the city can continue to make progress in keeping its community safe.

Reference: https://www.nyc.gov/site/nypd/news/p00075/nypd-citywide-crime-statistics-february-2023