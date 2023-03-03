Ancient Texts Reveal Whale Feeding Technique from 2000 Years Ago

Photo by Todd Cravens on Unsplash

Have you ever wondered how whales feed themselves? Well, researchers at Flinders University believe that ancient texts can provide the answer. In a recent study, scholars at the University have discovered that mysterious whale feeding behaviour was described in ancient texts as early as two millennia ago. The whales are seen with their jaws open at right angles, waiting for fish to swim into their mouths. The feeding technique, known as "tread-water feeding" or "trap-feeding," positions the whale vertically in the water, with only the tip of its snout and jaw protruding from the surface. What is interesting is that this feeding behaviour was only documented by scientists in the 2010s.

Origins of the feeding technique

According to the Physiologus - the Naturalist - a Greek manuscript compiled in Alexandria around 150-200CE, multiple descriptions of this behavior were identified by researchers. The most detailed description of the feeding behavior appeared in a mid-13th-century Old Norse text known as Konungs skuggsjá - the King's Mirror. The King's Mirror is an educational text used for explaining the world to young people, with a detailed description that reads: "When it goes to feed ... the big fish keeps its mouth open for a time, no more or less wide than a large sound or fjord, and unknowing and unheeding, the fish rush in in their numbers. And when its belly and mouth are full, [the hafgufa] closes its mouth, thus catching and hiding inside it all the prey that had come seeking food."

Hafgufa: The sea creature

The researchers noted that "when it is hungry, it opens its mouth and exhales a certain kind of good-smelling odor from its mouth, the smell of which, once the smaller fish have perceived it, they gather themselves in its mouth. But when its mouth is filled with diverse little fish, he suddenly closes his mouth and swallows them." The sea creature is known as hafgufa in Norse mythology, and it seems to describe this specific feeding behavior.

Understanding ancient texts

Dr. John McCarthy, a maritime archaeologist at Flinders University, made this discovery while reading Norse mythology about a year after he had seen a video of a whale tread-water feeding. The distinction between fish and marine mammals might not have been well understood at the time, and the size was exaggerated in the text. The texts were preserved and brought to Egypt from India and the Middle East by early natural historians like Herodotus, Ctesias, Aristotle, and Plutarch, according to the Naturalist, a 2,000-year-old text that "preserves zoological information."

Myth and reality

The study is not definitive proof for the origins of myths, but the parallels between the feeding behavior documented in ancient texts and what is observed in whales today are far more striking and persistent than any previous suggestions. The lack of scientific observations prior to the last two decades might be explained by the relative rarity of this feeding strategy, or alternatively because the strategy was not being used. Dr. Olaf Meynecke, a research fellow at Griffith University's coastal and marine research center, said, "It shows that such interesting feeding behavior has clearly captured humans' imagination in the past."

Final Thoughts

The findings of this research are a significant contribution to our understanding of whales and their feeding behavior. The research also highlights the importance of ancient texts and their ability to inform us about the past. It provides evidence that ancient cultures were not only interested in the natural world but also observed it in great detail. With the help of modern science, we are now able to understand and validate what was documented thousands of years ago. The study also emphasizes the need to protect and preserve our natural world, including the fascinating creatures that inhabit it, such as whales. As we continue to discover more about these magnificent animals, we can appreciate their unique behaviors and characteristics, and work towards ensuring their survival in our changing world.

Reference: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/mms.13009