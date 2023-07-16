Pew Charitable Trust Scraps “Consumer Finance” Project After SPPI Debunks Pew’s Findings

Southwest Public Policy Institute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHion_0nSINMTr00
Photo bySouthwest Public Policy Institute

The Pew Charitable Trusts has “archived” their Consumer Finance project and reassigned Alex Horrowitz as Project Manager of their Housing Policy Initiative.

Earlier this year, the Pew Charitable Trusts released a study that claimed that six of the eight largest banks now offer affordable small loans. In another study, Horowitz wrote: “Pew’s research suggests that in states where payday loan stores don’t exist, would-be borrowers choose other options such as asking friends, negotiating with debtors, or cutting expenses.” 

Pew followed up with a report that “Credit Union Small-Dollar Loan Volume Hit New High in 2022”, but made factual and statistical errors. An editor’s note was added, stating that “This article was updated on April 7, 2023, to correct the total volume of Payday Alternative Loans issued by credit unions in 2022.”

SPPI conducted two studies of its own, “No Loan for You!” (March 2023) and “No Loan For You, Too!” (June 2023), which employed a slew of statistics and information that debunked the Pew studies. In the short interval following SPPI’s debunking efforts, Pew Charitable Truts junked their consumer finance project and quietly reassigned their policy experts.

The Heritage Foundation’s The Daily Signal reported first: “The Pew Charitable Trusts appears to have backed away from touting inexpensive small loans and attacking ‘payday loans’—often the one type of banking available to many Americans—after a conservative group released two reports undermining Pew’s central claims.”

“This is a victory for consumers across the country,” Patrick Brenner, president of the Southwest Public Policy Institute, told The Daily Signal. “The narrative being peddled by The Pew Charitable Trusts, rooted in a biased agenda, has been definitively debunked thanks to the groundbreaking work conducted by the Southwest Public Policy Institute and trade associations like the Online Lenders Alliance.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lending# finance# research

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

The Southwest Public Policy Institute (SPPI) is a research institute built to explore and build on sound, data-driven policies regarding education, crime, and economics that will encourage positive change in the American Southwest.

Albuquerque, NM
59 followers

More from Southwest Public Policy Institute

The Southwest's Spaceport Scorecard

After more than two decades, there’s precious little ‘return’ from all the ‘public investment.’. Is Virgin Galactic finally for real? The politicians and bureaucrats who have subsidized and apologized for Spaceport America for longer than many New Mexicans can remember certainly hope so. Their facility's "anchor tenant"conducted its "first commercial fight" last month, and plans to fly "three private passengers" to "space" next month.

Read full story
Arizona State

Embracing Universal School Choice: A Win-Win Solution for Arizona Education

In recent discussions surrounding education in Arizona, there has been a growing debate over the implementation of universal school choice programs, particularly the recently adopted Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESAs). Critics argue that these programs will bankrupt the state and harm public schools, but a closer examination of the facts reveals a different story. The benefits of universal school choice do not prevent the opposition from leveraging misconceptions and highlighting the allegedly negative impact it can have on Arizona’s education system.

Read full story
12 comments
Santa Ana Pueblo, NM

Tesla Facility Opens on Santa Ana Pueblo with Spectacular Ribbon-Cutting Event

In a momentous occasion today, the highly anticipated Tesla facility officially opened its doors to the public with a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event, attended by hundreds of enthusiastic supporters, marked a significant milestone for both Tesla and the local community.

Read full story
5 comments
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces Parents Dissatisfied With Public Education

Parents of Las Cruces Public Schools students are generally dissatisfied with the public school system. What’s the solution?. New survey data recently released by the Southwest Public Policy Institute (SPPI) provides valuable insights into the perceptions of parents regarding various aspects of the educational system. The survey, conducted among parents of Las Cruces Public Schools (LCPS) students, offers a nuanced view of their experiences and opinions. Let’s delve into the key findings and gain a better understanding of the parental perspectives in Las Cruces.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

They’re Taking Us for a Ride: It’s Time to End Taxpayer-Funded Lobbying

Taxpayer-funded lobbying has become a pervasive issue in Texas, exemplified by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) and their lobbying efforts. The Southwest Public Policy Institute (SPPI) recently shed light on the issue, urging for simple yet comprehensive reforms to restore transparency, fairness, and accountability in our democratic processes.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy