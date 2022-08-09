Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City Budget

City of Fort Worth Logo City of Fort Worth

Having budgeted for approximately $800 million for the fiscal year 2022, the Fort Worth City Council is set to move into the phases of finalizing the budget for FY 2023 this week. A full slate of activities is scheduled or being scheduled to allow for input on the new budget.

Through the month of July, residents were requested to submit their input on where Fort Worth needs to place its budgetary focus. Almost 300 submissions were made, with residents posting pics of Molly, the city’s mascot, at areas they would like to see included in that focus. Street and infrastructure maintenance topped the list of requests, having been included in more than half of the submissions. New neighborhood parks, housing for the homeless, and public safety were other top submissions.

The proposed budget will be presented to the City Council on Tuesday, August 9. The Council meets at 6:00pm in City Hall, 200 Texas Street, to discuss a number of items on their agenda. After that, a series of public meetings will be scheduled to gain further input from residents. This process is scheduled to conclude with the anticipated adoption of the budget at the City Council Meeting on September 27.

From FY 2021 to FY 2022, the city decreased the property tax rate, as well as other tax rates, but were able to generate increased revenue. This allowed the debt rate to also decrease. In accordance with Texas Open Records Laws, Fort Worth makes the adopted 2022 budget available for viewing online. Once the 2023 budget is adopted, it will be available through a similar method.

Even with the Steer the Budget campaign concluded, residents still have an opportunity to provide their input on the upcoming budget. Those making the decisions regarding the budget can be emailed at FWConnection@fortworthtexas.gov. The city promises that comments and suggestions made through this email will be shared with decisionmakers.