Bowl Time snacks: Guacamole

Guacamole DepositPhotos.com

With a week to go to the start of college football’s Bowl Season, parties are being planned and menus created. Friends will group together to watch their favorite, or not-so-favorite, teams play in the highlight of the teams’ respective seasons. Crowding the tables will be loads of snacks and finger foods.

Rivaled only by Cinco de Mayo, football bowl season, leading up to the big game in February, is the largest selling season for avocadoes.

Avocadoes, once shunned by nutritionists due to their cholesterol content, have been found to be beneficial to the human diet. They contain a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It has also been proven that they boost HDL cholesterol, the good one.

Added to salads, tacos, and other dishes, avocadoes provide for a variety of uses and add color and flavor to many recipes.

Guacamole has been long-known as an appetizer in Mexican restaurants, served with chips, or as a side item to entrees. It also has become a staple at many football parties.

Store-bought “guacamole” is primarily avocado dips as opposed to true guacamole. They are generally bland and full of preservatives that affect their taste.

This recipe is one full of flavor, with the right texture, and free of artificial preservatives to provide a hearty and healthy snack for your football party, or for any time for that matter. While great as soon as it is made, it is even better if made the day before and refrigerated overnight to allow for the flavors to combine.

Before making the guacamole, though, you will need to make sure that you have the right avocadoes. This video here describes how to pick the perfect avocado at the grocery store. To remove the avocado seed safely, check out this method here.

Bowl/Utensils:

· Medium-sized bowl

· Cutting board

· Knife

· Hand juicer

· Guacamole (potato) masher

· Fork

· Spoon

Ingredients:

· 4 medium Haas avocadoes

· Juice from half of a large lemon

· Juice from half of a large lime

· ½ jalapeno pepper, finely chopped, to taste

· 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

· ½ medium white onion, small diced

· 1 large vine-ripe tomato, small diced

· ½ bunch cilantro, finely chopped

· Salt to taste

Directions:

Scoop the meat from the avocadoes into the bowl, add juices. Mash with masher until slightly chunky. Add remaining ingredients and stir using the fork until well-mixed. Store in airtight container and refrigerate when not being served.

Garnish with a cilantro stem and serve with chips.

This is quick and easy, and will make your contribution to the party a hit! The other attendees will be green (pun intended) with envy!