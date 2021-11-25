Free clinic coming to Fort Worth Dec 11-12

Medical Check-up DepositPhotos.com

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season generally mean that health concerns get put to the side during this time of year. Particularly in 2021, gathering with friends and family takes precedence over taking care of oneself.

To help with this, the University of North Texas Health Science Center (HSC) has teamed up with Remote Area Medical (RAM) and Hillwood Properties by hosting a pop-up clinic. The clinic will provide medical, dental, and vision services, with patients being seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

The clinic will be held on December 11 and 12 at Hillwood’s Aviator Way building located at 13901 Aviator Way, near Alliance Airport. The parking lot will open “no later than” midnight on December 11, according to the City of Fort Worth website, with tickets being distributed beginning at about 3:00 am. The clinic will open at 6:00 am with patients being seen in numerical order based on the tickets distributed.

In addition to general health exams and women’s health exams, the clinic will provide dental services such as cleanings, fillings, extractions, and x-rays. Vision services will include eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, and eyeglasses made onsite.

Every patient seen will be able to receive medical services, but will need to choose between dental and vision services due to time constraints.

Mercedes Bolen, vice president of external affairs for Hillwood, recognized the need for the clinic to be as accessible as possible. “Hillwood is proud to partner with HSC to host this Remote Area Medical clinic at Alliance in Fort Worth. Due to its easy access to major roadways, Alliance serves as an easy access point to those in need in Tarrant and Denton county, and even beyond the metroplex. We are honored to support our community by partnering to bring these critical medical services to those who need it most.”

Because of the expected showing by those in need of the services, still needs volunteers to assist in processing the patients.

“HSC looks forward to partnering with RAM and Hillwood to provide free medical, dental and vision care to residents in need,” David Mansdoerfer, special assistant to the president for HSC, is quoted as saying. “We are actively looking for partners and volunteers – both clinical and nonclinical to support this effort.”

Whether looking for information on the services to be provided or on how to volunteer, this information can be found here.

To protect against the spread of COVID-19, special precautions have been taken. RAM has developed and incorporated new disinfecting and safety processes, will require all patients to wear masks and undergo COVID-19 testing before entering the clinic and will restrict guests and family members from entering the building. Capacity limitations, as well as new air flow and disinfecting processes, will be in place for the protection of patients, volunteers, and staff.

RAM hosts pop-up clinics such as this on a regular basis. More information about these clinics can be found here, or by calling 865-579-1530.

Here’s to a happy, safe, and healthy holiday season for all!