China continues expansion into Middle East

Middle East on Globe DepositPhotos.com

Shortly after the United States withdrew its military forces from Afghanistan, Chinese officials began to reach out to the Taliban, who had taken control of the majority of the country. It was reported at the time that a spokesman for the Taliban considered China the group’s “top ally” with the support that was being offered.

The Chinese Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) is a program through which China, via various companies, helps primarily third-world countries with funding, technology, materials, and workers to develop roads and other infrastructure, including ports and shipping facilities, in exchange for cooperation and partnership. China and Chinese corporations are, in turn, also allowed to take advantage of the host country’s natural resources. In the case of Afghanistan, this includes Rare Earth Minerals and Lithium, both widely used in electronics and other modern technologies. The reserves of minerals and metals available under Afghanistan make the Chinese partnership with the Taliban one of the most valuable possible, not just in financial terms but also in terms of control of modern industry and products.

The BRI exchange between China and other countries has military aspects, as well. In locations where it would be strategic, China is allowed to utilize the host country’s facilities for stationing military personnel and equipment. Such a scenario is playing out in a country that has been the United States’ most-treasured ally in the region, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It is reported by the Wall Street Journal that U.S. intelligence agencies have been aware since Spring 2021 that China has spread its BRI to the UAE in an effort to strategically place its military in the Middle East. The report indicates that China was covertly building a military facility at a port just outside of the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi as the Emirati government was unaware of the military activity associated with the construction.

As the UAE already hosts U.S. military forces, having Chinese forces within relatively-close proximity could prove, at best, bothersome. With about half the landmass of the state of Florida, forces in the country would be, at most, a U.S. state away from each other.

Map of United Arab Emirates DepositPhotos.com

The United States has approximately 5,000 military personnel stationed at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi. Providing the southern border of the Persian Gulf, the UAE borders Saudi Arabia and Oman and lies directly across the Gulf from Iran. Al Dhafra is considered a key military location for U.S. forces in the region.

China has used the BRI to develop relationships with 22 countries in South Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. These 22 equate to about one-seventh of the 141 countries worldwide who are taking advantage of the BRI and include countries that are less-than-friendly to the U.S. such as Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, and Yemen. Even though the U.S. has military forces stationed in some of these countries, relationships with the countries are tumultuous at best, and volatile at worst.

Along with the BRI, China has used trade deals and “vaccine diplomacy” in the age of COVID-19 to further its reach into the Middle East. These efforts have come as a result of the Abraham Accords that saw the U.S. broker normalized relations between Israel and several Arab countries in the Middle East, including the UAE.

COSCO Ship DepositPhotos.com

Chinese shipping conglomerate COSCO operates 403 vessels in 104 countries over 397 routes and maintains 338 ports. Included in these is the management of a commercial container terminal at Khalifa Port, about 50 miles north of Abu Dhabi and the Al Dhafra base.

Construction at the port noticed in late 2020 caused U.S. intelligence agencies concern. Officials feared a repeat of events in Djibouti in 2017, Cambodia in 2019, and other locations such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka. With Djibouti and Cambodia, China signed secret agreements allowing for military operations and stations. Commercial port facilities have been built by China in Pakistan and Sri Lanka that provide for the capability to be used as military naval ports of call.

Through economic ties such as COSCO’s operations at Khalifa, China has become one of the UAE’s “largest trading partners as well as the biggest consumer of Gulf oil” according to the report in the Journal. China’s Huawei Technology Co. has had its telecom technologies, once a worldwide leader in 5G hardware. This relationship between the UAE and China has developed despite warnings from the world community of espionage possibilities, particularly with Huawei components, that have been denied by China.

Satellite photos of the port into Spring 2021 showed a progression of the construction site. The photos showed a large hole that had been excavated, likely for the development of a multistory building. Girders were also erected in the hole. To prevent further detection, the site was subsequently covered to prevent further inspection.

This relationship has also been developed by China to counter that between the U.S. and the UAE. The Emirati government has cooperated with the U.S. on counterterrorism efforts, is a major supplier of oil to the U.S., hosts U.S. military forces, and “was the first Arab country to send troops to Afghanistan following the U.S. invasion in late 2001.” In those aspects, as well as by hosting Afghan refugees when the Afghan government collapsed during the U.S. military withdrawal, the UAE has been one of the strongest allies for the U.S. in the Middle East.

Chinese influence in the countries taking advantage of BRI combined with seemingly covert military development by China there strains U.S. relations with these countries.

Upon learning of the port construction site, the Biden Administration expressed concerns to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, the UAE’s de facto leader in Abu Dhabi. MBZ, as the crown prince is known, is reported to have stated that “he had heard (President) Biden ‘loud and clear’” regarding the concerns and how the relationship with China could negatively affect that between the U.S. and the UAE.

Several meetings have been held throughout 2021 between the Emirati and American governments over the Khalifa port issue. Whether through encouragement by the Emirati government or a fear of being fully discovered, it appears that activity at the construction project has ceased.

China continues to push BRI projects around the world, though, including to and in countries less-than-friendly to the U.S. With opportunities for expansion in 22 countries in South Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, as well as possible control of resources there, China’s efforts to spread its influence provide further concern to the U.S. Most of the countries with which China already has ties are of militarily strategic importance, and China has already shown a propensity to use BRI relationships to provide for military connections, as well.