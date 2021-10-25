Administration continues to ignore perils of unchecked border crossings

Border Patrol Car DepositPhotos.com

On Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released their Monthly Operational Update for September. Reporting 192,001 migrant encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border in September, CBP confirms that Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, which ended September 30, 2021, was a record year for such encounters. Of these, three-in-five encounters were with single adults (59%).

Previously it was estimated that the September total would show the highest number of encounters in 20 years. Instead, the total took the toll beyond that to being the highest number on record for any FY, despite the September total being lower than August and July at 209,840 and 213,593, respectively.

For one-in-four of the migrants (26%), this was not their first encounter with CBP. This is almost double the percentage of those with prior encounters from past years, an average of 14%. Extrapolated out, this means that almost 50,000 of the encounters in September were with migrants who had previously been expelled by CPB.

Title 42 of the United States Code has been used to quickly expel migrants who pose public health risks. Using it less-broadly and aggressively than the previous administration, the Biden Administration has used it to expel 75% of single adults under the Title, while claiming humanitarian efforts in expelling less than 17,600 families (27%).

The law requires the expulsion of those who arrive from countries with large possibilities of spreading disease or virus into the United States. Because of the public health dangers of allowing migrants from those countries, the law does not discern between single crossers or families. Yet, the Biden Administration has chosen to ignore the potential effects of allowing migrants from those countries into the United States, as the possible peril of the American People.

Immigrants at Sunrise DepositPhotos.com

This practice, combined with the administration’s seeming abandonment of the “Remain in Mexico” policy, officially the Migrant Protection Protocols or MPP, has caused some to declare that the Biden Administration has an “open border policy.” The result of this perception held around the world is what has led to the record migration.

Reports indicate that migrants are rarely tested for diseases and viruses such as tuberculosis, polio, COVID, diseases and viruses that had been virtually eradicated from the United States, or against which the country is currently in a battle. As such, those exposed to and possibly carrying diseases and viruses harmful to the public health are being released into the general population at an alarming rate. Of those who have been tested, upwards of 25% actually test positive for COVID.

These facts are confirmed by a report by NBC News on August 7. The news report states, “Migrants are not tested for Covid in Border Control custody unless they show symptoms…” According to the report, asymptomatic migrants who are set to be released either via deportation or transfer to another agency are only tested in preparation for their release or after receipt and processing by the other agency.

Prior to release, these migrants are held in areas that are occupied by upwards of 4,000 people at a time in close confines. Without testing, the administration has no idea who has a disease or virus that may be transmitted throughout that population. This enhances the danger to the American public as any disease or virus may take a few days to promulgate into the blood stream to be detected by a test. With that, the number of chances of a disease or virus being released into the United States through the release of any of these migrants is greatly increased under these conditions.

Mobile COVID Testing Site, Miami, FL 2020 DepositPhotos.com

In addition to the spread of disease and virus, migrants who enter the country uncontested also pose other public safety risks for Americans. Drugs and guns often are brought across the U.S.-Mexico border by the cartels, using the same routes that are used by the migrants. Similarly, cartels often operate human trafficking rings to bring migrants into the country for labor or sex.

Mexico is the largest supplier to U.S. markets for cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, and fentanyl. The illicit drug market has contributed to almost a million overdose deaths in the U.S. since 1999, with over 70 thousand of those occurring in 2019 alone. With the explosion of opioid use in the U.S., fentanyl has become a major contributor in this.

In spite of international agreements prohibiting China from exporting fentanyl to the Mexican drug cartels, they have found a way to profit from the American desire for this drug. Chinese manufacturers often ship the base components of fentanyl to Mexico and to the cartels, where the cartels then combine the ingredients to manufacturer the fentanyl before shipping it northward and into the U.S.

Drug Bust DepositPhotos.com

Fentanyl has become a grave concern due to its lethal dosage. A mere 2 mg of fentanyl is enough to be deadly. With so little being required to cause death, one would believe that relatively small amounts are making their way into the U.S. Yet, the report released on Friday indicates that over 11,000 lbs. (enough to kill almost 2.5 billion people) was seized by CBP in FY 2021. That’s over twice the amount seized the previous year.

While the actual percentage of trafficked drugs that are actually seized is unknown, the fact that it continues to flow daily is an indication that the majority of the shipments make it past CBP and into the U.S.

With an estimated street cost of up to $200 per gram, the amount of fentanyl seized in FY 2021 had an estimated street value of almost $1 trillion. For an industry to be able to sustain a $1 trillion loss of goods provides further evidence that much more is making its way into the U.S. than is being seized.

The lethality of fentanyl and other opioids has become evident in the number of overdose deaths reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In 2019, opioid overdose comprised over 70% of drug overdose deaths. Opioid overdose was cited in over 50,000 deaths that year, with nearly 73% of those involving synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

To say that Mexican cartels and Chinese companies are profiting off of the deaths and addictions of Americans would be an understatement.

Human and sex trafficking are also large money-makers for the Mexican cartels. To transport and guide migrants across the border and into the U.S., the cartels, according to a 2019 article on qz.com, charged upwards of $11,300 or more to help migrants cross illegally into the U.S. For many Central and South Americans, this amount of money is quite sizeable. To compensate for the fact that many of the migrants do not have the funds readily available for such a “fee,” the cartels get the migrants to enter into an agreement that, upon entering the United States and gaining employment, the migrant will then essentially work as an indentured servant to the cartel until the debt is paid.

This does not extend solely to adults, whether crossing along or with families. The migrants who become subject to such an agreement find themselves working in such positions as construction worker, cook, restaurant dishwasher, field worker, or even prostitute. As “sex sells,” prostitution is one of the most-profitable for the cartels. This finds many younger persons, including a large number of children, becoming subject to the sex trade. As recently as July of this year Newsweek reported that children as young as 4-years old were being trafficked for sex.

Child Trafficking DepositPhotos.com

In addition to disease and viruses, drugs and guns, and human trafficking, unfettered and illegal immigration poses an additional threat that began coming under focus in 2001 with the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Islamist terrorists have also been found to be crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. While some have been caught as recently as April when two Yemeni who were on the Terrorist Watch List were caught attempting to enter the U.S. illegally across the U.S.-Mexico border, one can be certain that, like the drugs and guns brought into the U.S. by the cartels, more are making it across than are caught and “seized.”

By performing actions that are either in contradiction of policies and Federal Law or that relax these to the point of being moot, the Biden Administration continues to ignore the threats to the U.S. and to Americans by unchecked border crossings.