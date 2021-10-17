Texans paying bill for border enforcement

Southside Matt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSPZI_0cTVIFeU00
Border Agent and Dog at FenceDepositPhotos.com

“With the change in president, the rules changed.” These were the words of one migrant stopped by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to Fox News correspondent Lawrence Jones. The unnamed migrant and a friend were found on private property in South Texas having just crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

The migrant spun a story that his family has been in the United States for 28 years and that he was trying to get to them to “visit.” He implied that his friend had not come across the border previously, and stated that neither had a criminal history. He also said that he had been deported under the administration of President Donald Trump due to not having a driver’s license.

Both men were found to be from Durango, Mexico.

When DPS performed a background check, though, they found that the friend had previously been charged with possession of methamphetamine in the United States and with illegal entry into the U.S. The migrant speaking, contrary to his claim of no criminal record, had multiple charges of illegal entry into the U.S. along with U.S. charges of theft and domestic violence.

Both were now being arrested by DPS for criminal trespass, which will result in them being processed through the Texas court system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10i4vL_0cTVIFeU00
No Trespassing SignDepositPhotos.com

In another incident the same day, approximately 30 migrants who were suspected to have entered the U.S. illegally were being processed by DPS for similar criminal trespass charges after being found on private ranchland.

The rancher who owns the property where the 30 were found considered DPS involvement “a blessing.” Describing the site of migrants illegally crossing through his ranch a daily occurrence, he stated that he would previously see Custom and Border Protection (CBP) agents about once a week. That would result in upwards of 200 migrants being able to cross his ranch into the U.S. illegally each week.

DPS, though, under order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, has gained approval from the private landowners to patrol their properties and even to set up sensor systems. When a sensor detects activity, DPS responds on the ground and in the air. They mobilize units to the area, locate the migrants, then arrest them and charge them with criminal trespass.

This differs from enforcement by CBP, where the migrants, when found, would be arrested and returned to Mexico. Often, the same migrants would cross the border again the very next day, treating the border as a revolving door when caught, and spreading out throughout the U.S. when not.

CBP rules have changed with the change of the presidency.

According to recently-released figures, CBP has released over 160 thousand migrants into the U.S. since March. Of these, 31,977 have been “granted parole” just since August 6. This status allows those released a legal status and the ability to legally find employment. It is generally used only for urgent humanitarian reasons, and the frequency of this award has grown immensely. Rodney Scott, Chief of the United States Border Patrol under both President Trump and current President Joe Biden, has been cited as stating that he only saw 5 to 10 such parole grants per year during his tenure. The new level is 6400% times as high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HMB7_0cTVIFeU00
Border Patrol Chief Rodney ScottU.S. Customs and Border Protection

Along with these, 94,570 have been released into the U.S. since March 20 with a “Notice to Report.” The notice holds no legal obligation and simply requests that the migrant notify the nearest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office upon arriving at their final destination. Even after the migrant reports, ICE does not have the resources to track the migrant from that point and must rely upon voluntary reporting by the migrant to maintain a record of the migrant’s status.

Over 40% as many as were given a notice (39,630) were released on their own recognizance. This action is tantamount to providing a free pass as there are no requirements, nor even any requests, that the migrant report or otherwise notify ICE of their status.

With an estimated 26 million individuals having lost employment in Central America and the Caribbean, many are making the trek to the United States and risking the consequences of illegally entering the U.S. across the border with Mexico. Those with the means are even flying to locations near the U.S.-Mexico border so that they can simply walk across and take advantage of so-called humanitarian benefits provided by the U.S. government.

Chris Clem, Chief Border Patrol Agent for Yuma, AZ, was quoted by the Wall Street Journal as saying, “They got off the plane and went to a cab or a bus. They literally were driven up and just walked up and turned themselves over to us.”

As CBP and ICE do not have the resources to perform testing or proper quarantine as required by Federal Law, Texas Gov. Abbott ordered DPS to implement Operation Lone Star in March to slow the flow of illegal migrants entering Texas. He reinforced DPS in July by ordering the deployment of the Texas National Guard to supplement DPS troopers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gP3f_0cTVIFeU00
National Guard Member Patrolling US-Mexico BorderU.S. National Guard

The result of these efforts by DPS and the National Guard has been “thousands of immigration-related arrests” and the seizure of “thousands of pounds of drugs and millions of dollars.” DPS Director Steve McCraw was quoted as explaining, “We’re not looking for people who are crossing the river and then looking for law enforcement to turn themselves in. We are looking for the ones who are getting away from us.”

Those who cross into the United States illegally are carrying dangerous drugs such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl; illegal guns to sell to gangs and others who would use them illegally; money to supply the drug trade; human and child labor being trafficked; and various diseases and viruses, some that had been previously eradicated from the U.S. In trying to provide humanitarian support, the Biden Administration has opened the border to these evils.

To prevent these dangers from entering and being spread through the U.S., Gov. Abbott has taken action but has also pushed the cost to Texans.

With an average cost of $22,012 per inmate annually, Texas is receiving no federal funding to support its measures but has felt the need to protect its own and, in turn, protect the entire United States.

Border protection and immigration enforcement are the responsibility of the Federal Government. With these aspects lacking, though, Texas has taken on the role of providing this protection and is footing the bill.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Hailing from the Great State of Texas, South Side Matt monitors government for compliance with the Constitutional values that founded the United States, and works to maintain liberty for all in that spirit. His articles focus on furthering this cause, but also occasionally go "off track" into lighter topics such as cooking, general life and others.

Fort Worth, TX
735 followers

More from Southside Matt

Administration continues to ignore perils of unchecked border crossings

On Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released their Monthly Operational Update for September. Reporting 192,001 migrant encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border in September, CBP confirms that Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, which ended September 30, 2021, was a record year for such encounters. Of these, three-in-five encounters were with single adults (59%).

Read full story

Israel “alarms” US, UN with terrorist designations

Following an initiative taken by the country’s security force, Shin Bet, and the country’s Ministry of Defense had passed through appropriate legal channels, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed an executive order labeling six Palestinian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) as terrorist organizations. The NGOs involved have been tied to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth neighborhoods getting new water meters

Fort Worth residents have recently seen contracted crews digging around their water meters. These crews are not searching for stores of gold hidden by the Jesse James Gang or others. Instead, they are merely cleaning out the areas around the meters preparing for upcoming events.

Read full story

Uber takes action for ADA violations

Every three months, Uber sends an email to its drivers reminding them of their responsibilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Specifically, it warns that, while drivers may not like having passengers with pets in their vehicles, as a transportation service the ADA prohibits drivers from refusing a ride based solely on the fact that a passenger has a service animal. Because of the personal nature of disabilities that may require service animals, the ADA does not require that the animals be certified or identified in any way.

Read full story
Del Rio, TX

A new border surge on the horizon, administration “absent”

As media reports covering the surge of Haitians into Del Rio, Texas, have waned, a new wave is building. Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) indicated during an interview with the “Real America” podcast that upwards of 100,000 new migrants are headed toward the U.S.-Mexico border from the south.

Read full story
99 comments

Federal budget proposes to resume funding abortions

Passed September 30, 1976, the Hyde Amendment prohibited the federal government from funding abortions except in cases where the mother’s life was threatened. In later years, provisions allowing the funding for cases of incest or rape were also included. As of 2016, the Amendment enjoyed the support of 57% of U.S. voters.

Read full story
Texas State

Eight constitutional amendments on ballot as early voting begins

Votes for members of Congress will not be counted for another year as the mid-term election cycle does not roll around until 2022. Yet, Texans have a chance to voice their opinions on how the state should be run this year with an election on eight constitutional amendments.

Read full story

The dangers of deradicalization

In the late 20th Century, as terrorism seemingly was on the increase around the world, various governments sought new ways to combat this growing problem. One of these methods was the creation of deradicalization programs.

Read full story
Missouri State

An Open Letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson

Granted I am not a Missouri resident, but you have still shamed me. As Republicans, we are supposed to take responsibility for our failings. Yet, you have seemed to blame others for a situation that, if not created, has continued under your leadership and governance. In doing so, you have seemingly denigrated and attempted to dismiss one of our core principles and the reason behind it – the First Amendment providing for a free press and the right to petition the Government for a redress of grievances without the fear of prosecution or persecution.

Read full story
3 comments
Missouri State

Missouri Gov: Don’t investigate us, or risk facing prosecution

On Wednesday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch disclosed that its staff had identified a security vulnerability in the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) website. While reviewing teacher credentials on a publicly accessible website maintained by the state, the staff found that the source code for the website, which is also publicly accessible, contained the Social Security Number for the teacher just searched.

Read full story
4 comments

U.S. Taxpayers paying $561 for COVID vaccine

In late December 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) picked up on a new report indicating that “viral pneumonia” had developed a cluster in Wuhan of China's Hubei province and began monitoring the situation. WHO tweeted about the cluster on January 4, 2021, after receiving further information from Chinese authorities. The next day, on January 5, WHO issued a Disease Outbreak News report.

Read full story

Rep. Senators: “Biden Border Crisis” affects all 50 states

On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, a group of six U.S. Republican Senators held a press event in the Capitol that coincided with the visit of 11 Governors to the U.S.-Mexico Border. The Senators who appeared and spoke were Ted Cruz (TX), John Cornyn (TX), Chuck Grassley (IA), Joni Ernst (IA), James Lankford (OK), John Hoeven (ND), Dr. Roger Marshall (KS), Todd Young (IN), Shelley Moore Capito (WV), and Rick Scott (FL).

Read full story

Global Tax affects all

It has been often said that corporations do not pay taxes. While this may not be technically true as corporations are required to submit tax payments based on various activities include revenue receipt, it is fundamentally true as corporations, successful ones at least, include taxes in determining the price for their goods or services.

Read full story
Oregon State

Oregon law denies home protection and increases crime

FBI statistics in 2020 indicate that burglar takes less than a minute to break into the average home. Once in, the burglary can last up to 12 minutes, but the speed of entry is vital for homeowners to be able to protect themselves, their families, and their property.

Read full story
83 comments

Debt Ceiling debate overshadows spending practices

Since the U.S. Constitution took effect on March 4, 1789, the United States government has carried an amount of debt to pay for the services that it provides to its countrymen and -women. The Revolutionary War and the Articles of Confederation provided for the majority of the original debt, reported on January 1, 1791, at $75,463,476.52.

Read full story

CBP proves danger of open borders with $1.1m haul

Border enforcement has long been a contentious debate. The nation’s humanitarian heritage and spirit at times conflict with the need for the security and protection of its inhabitants.

Read full story
4 comments

Biden Administration proposes allowing unions to skim Medicaid payments

U.S. Federal Law prevents payments to providers by Medicaid from being diverted to third parties unless such diversions are a requirement of the provider’s employment. This was enacted to prevent others from “garnishing” such payments and reducing the amount being ultimately paid to the provider for services rendered. The Law does provide for third-party payments to be made for wage garnishments as the result of a legal judgment against the employee, child support orders, and judgments for debts owed to states such as tax liens.

Read full story

Biden nominee would bring an end to traditional banking

The Federal Reserve System, a.k.a. “The Fed,” is a conglomeration of 12 regional banking systems that collectively oversee the nation’s private banking system. Created through the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, The Fed is characterized by being “(1) a central governing board… (2) a decentralized operating structure…and (3) a blend of public and private characteristics.”

Read full story
Texas State

Texas energy regulator admits not prepared to prevent repeat of February

Starting the day before Valentine’s Day 2021, Texas and its inhabitants suffered through the most brutal winter in the state’s memory, if not all of recorded history. Almost five months later, the Texas Department of State Health Services provided a final death toll as a result of the storm saying on July 14 that 210 people had perished due to the weather, with some later reports indicating that 237 people lost their lives as a result of the storm.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy