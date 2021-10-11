Global Tax affects all

Southside Matt

It has been often said that corporations do not pay taxes. While this may not be technically true as corporations are required to submit tax payments based on various activities include revenue receipt, it is fundamentally true as corporations, successful ones at least, include taxes in determining the price for their goods or services.

Corporations are in business for the purpose of making a profit. The profit is then used to provide a return on investments made by owners or stockholders. In a similar manner to an employee making money from the work that they do, owners and stockholders make money based on the amount they have invested in a corporate entity.

As with the employee, the “take-home” amount made by the owners or stockholders is affected, either immediately or in the end, by the amount of tax collected on the income. This holds true of corporations, as well, since their ultimate profit is also reduced by taxes paid if this amount is not considered properly into the price of the goods or services. This, in turn, further reduces the amount that can be paid, or “taken home,” by the owners or stockholders.

When taxes on the corporation are increased, the corporation has two choices: either increase the price of goods or services to compensate or reduce the amount paid to the owners and stockholders. As owners and stockholders make a determination of whether to continue funding the corporation based on the returns earned on their previous investments. If taxes reduce this return to a certain extent through tax increases not compensated for through price increases, the owner or stockholder will refuse to invest further and cause the corporation to shut down.

In order to continue receiving investments from the owners or stockholders, the corporation then increases the prices of their goods and services while keeping the same profit margin, or percentage of profit. This then, in essence, passes along the increase of the tax cost to the consumer of their goods and services. In effect, the consumer ends up paying for the tax increase.

The more steps there are in the manufacturing process of the final product, the more increases that are encountered.

For instance, a single piece of unbleached paper – unbleached and unlined as those involve other products that add on layers to this scenario. The logging company that cuts the trees incurs the corporate tax increase and raises the price of the logs it sells to compensate as it sells to the lumberyard. The lumberyard now has to increase its prices to compensate for its additional cost in buying the logs, plus the corporate tax increase that it also incurs. The lumberyard then sells the logs to a lumber mill at a higher price, and the lumber mill then has to increase its prices to compensate for the increase in cost plus the higher taxes it has to pay. The lumber mill then sells the pulp to the paper mill, which has to pay the price increase caused by the lumber mill having to pay the higher price from the lumberyard as well as its own increased taxes. The paper mill then sells the paper to a distributor, including in its new price the increased cost to buy the pulp from the lumber mill and its own increased corporate taxes. The distributor then sells the paper to a retailer after increasing their price due to the increased cost of the paper plus their own higher corporate tax rate. Finally, the retailer increases the price for the product on the shelf as the paper costs them more to get from the distributor and the increased corporate taxes that they will have to pay.

In the end, a tax laid upon corporations spreads down through the supply chain, increasing with each new step, substantially raising the price that the consumer ultimately pays.

One will note that the example only shows the “basics.” Each level also incurs additional costs that also rise, such as fuel, electricity, and supplies of their own, that further increase the need for raising the price to the customers. So, the example actually gets multiplied several times by the time the price increase reaches the consumer.

With this in mind, and with costs already increasing due to the supply-and-demand principle based on supply disruptions from the COVID pandemic worldwide, at least 136 world governments have agreed to a plan proposed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to place a “global minimum corporate tax rate” of 15% upon corporations.

As the international community has developed a worldwide economy, this minimum is guaranteed to result in further price increases.

Countries with corporate tax rates above this minimum will be directly unaffected. Indirectly, though, their consumers will be highly affected.

Virtually no product in the world is produced fully domestically in any country anymore. As such, components coming from countries where corporate tax rates are lower than 15% will experience price increases as their countries come into line with the new international agreement. The price increases of these components will then increase the costs and prices of the end product.

Countries that already have tax rates over 15% are not likely to reduce their tax rates to meet the 15%, and may even increase their tax rates using the agreement as an excuse to do so.

Based on basic economics, the newly-adopted Global Tax Rate will affect all who purchase any type of product.

Hailing from the Great State of Texas, South Side Matt monitors government for compliance with the Constitutional values that founded the United States, and works to maintain liberty for all in that spirit.

