Rep. Senators: “Biden Border Crisis” affects all 50 states

On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, a group of six U.S. Republican Senators held a press event in the Capitol that coincided with the visit of 11 Governors to the U.S.-Mexico Border. The Senators who appeared and spoke were Ted Cruz (TX), John Cornyn (TX), Chuck Grassley (IA), Joni Ernst (IA), James Lankford (OK), John Hoeven (ND), Dr. Roger Marshall (KS), Todd Young (IN), Shelley Moore Capito (WV), and Rick Scott (FL).

The senators had gathered to discuss the “Biden Border Crisis” and to exhibit that the crisis expands across the U.S. The points made by each of the ten is that the impacts of illegal immigration being allowed by the Biden Administration affect each and ever community across the nation.

On January 20, “Day One” of the Biden Administration, or shortly thereafter, three actions were taken by U.S. President Joe Biden that contributed drastically to the surge of migrants appearing at the U.S.-Mexico border seeking entry, primarily illegally, into the U.S. Two of the first orders signed by Pres. Biden immediately halted construction of the border wall as had been started by his predecessor, Pres. Donald Trump; and immediately reinstituted the so-called “Catch-and-Release” program famously used by the administration of Pres. Barack Obama. The third action cited was the reversal of a program negotiated by Pres. Trump with the government of Mexico.

The “Remain in Mexico” program negotiated and implemented by Pres. Trump stated that those who enter Mexico illegally from other countries on their way to the U.S. would remain in Mexico once they reached the border, awaiting the results of their applications for asylum in the U.S. As the majority of those who attempt to enter the U.S. illegally across the Mexican border are not actually from Mexico – Customs and Border Protection reports that individuals from over 150 countries have been met at the border – this program helped bring illegal immigration to a 45-year low for the year 2020.

The “Catch-and-Release” policy implemented in place of “Remain in Mexico” contrarily has led to a record number of illegal crossings. Widely reported as the highest in 21 years, Sen. Lankford claimed at the event that, when the September numbers are finally released, the total of illegal crossings will actually exceed that of 21 years ago and create an even more-concerning record.

Suspending construction of the so-called “Border Wall,” as described by the senators, provides for open areas where those wishing to enter the U.S. illegally can do so without detection or encounter. Detailed were situations of seeing parts of the wall, including electronics and other components, just being left to “sit in the desert.” Additionally, it was claimed that taxpayer funds are being used to pay the contractors $5 million per day to not build the wall, for a total of almost $2 billion per year for no services rendered.

These factors have contributed to creating “a humanitarian crisis, public health crisis, national security crisis.”

For the humanitarian crisis, Pres. Biden has been accused of inviting those who wish to enter the U.S. illegally to do so. According to Sen. Young, “International perception, accurate, is that one can fly to our southern border and walk right on in.” This leads to many trying to do so and finding themselves on very unforgiving terrain. This leads to ranchers and farmers in South Texas and elsewhere finding “the bodies that are left, the people that are left to die in the desert heat.”

With some calling it “a growing epidemic (that’s) happening in our neighborhoods” and stating that “in America (it) is far worse than overseas,” sex and human trafficking has become a large revenue stream for the cartels. Reported by the Human Trafficking Institute in the 2020 Federal Human Trafficking Report, children make up 25% of the 40 million victims worldwide. In the United States, though, the figure is over twice that at 55% of the cases having child victims.

Despite the common perception that human trafficking is coordinated with sex traffickers, laborers make up the majority of the trafficking. As one of the top three countries for adult human trafficking – Mexico and the Philippines being the other two – the United States receives approximately 17,500 trafficked persons each year. They are brought in seeking jobs through the traffickers, and then are pushed into the equivalent of modern-day slavery in order to pay for their travels. It is estimated that 2.4 million of the 12.3 million forced into labor are victims of trafficking.

Whether trafficked for labor or for sex, these individuals are spread throughout the United States.

Calling the situation “unconscionable,” Sen. Cruz stated, “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris caused it.”

Public health concerns are compromised, too, through these actions. Illegal immigrants bring into the country diseases that have mainly been eradicated in the United States along with COVID. Referencing two recently publicized events – the gathering of Haitians in Del Rio, Texas, and the delivery of Afghan refugees to the United States – Sen./Dr. Marshall regaled his experience in Haiti during a mission as a senior medical student and provided statistics involving Afghanistan. Haiti has the “largest endemic tuberculosis population in the Western Hemisphere.” Additionally, Sen./Dr. Marshall detailed how his team would have 60 to 80 patients waiting for services each day as they arrived, with the patients showing worms in feces and in their mouths to exhibit the extent of their health issues. Similarly, Afghanistan is one of two countries left in the world where Polio is prevalent, with the other being Pakistan.

Sen./Dr. Marshall stated that, while these once-eradicated diseases are of concern, 20% of the “millions” who have or will cross the border into the U.S. this year are positive for COVID. With that, one-third are being allowed to refuse vaccines while the majority of the rest of the country falls under Pres. Biden’s mandates that vaccines are received.

Equating this to 5% of the city’s population, Sen. Cruz stated that 7,000 COVID-positive persons have been released by the Biden Administration into McAllen, Texas, alone. Further, during the recent surge of Haitians gathering in Del Rio, Texas, Sen. Cruz states that none were being tested for COVID. “They had no idea who had COVID, and who didn’t” Similarly, he stated that the “Biden Cages” at the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) center help upwards of 4,000 people each, “crammed in on top of each other.” With a positivity rate of 24% at the time, this created a “super-spreader” event about which the government has been warning since March of last year.

From that environment, thousands of these potential spreaders have been distributed throughout the United States. Through the “Catch-and-Release” policy, the Biden Administration is “releasing people saying ‘just show up in two to three years in the future, and we’ll check in with you then.’”

Sen. Lankford went on to say that it has become all but impossible to get information from the agencies involved. Stating that it is “basic information” that the agencies already hold, either the agencies will not turn over the information to Congress or “it takes months to get numbers and information when it should take hours.” This makes it impossible to perform the contract tracing that governments indicate is so vital to protecting the public against the wanton spread.

Sens. Grassley and Ernst both invoked the most-popular National Security issue – terrorism. Sen. Grassley stated that it is a national security concern when terrorists are arrested at the border, which has been publicized as recently as April 2021 when two Yemenis who were on the terrorist watch list tried to illegally enter the U.S. via the U.S.-Mexico border. Quoting a former Biden Administration official, Sen. Ernst relayed that, with the lax security at the border, “…we’re going to have those that are terrorists, we’re going to have other bad people entering our country.” Sen. Ernst also stated that there are also incidents of gun trafficking occurring that provide security concerns, as well.

Also concerning from a National Security standpoint, the senators stated, is the flow of drug and weapons from Mexico into the U.S, with Sen. Cornyn citing the fact that 93 thousand Americans died last year from drug overdoses. He attributed the drugs used to having come over the U.S.-Mexico border.

This also comes on the heels of reports that Chinese companies are providing Mexican cartels with the precursor materials for fentanyl, seemingly the most-widely and most-lethal street drug currently available. One recent seizure by CBP included enough fentanyl to be lethal to 2.75 million people. Also included in seizures that last week of September were 6,000 lethal doses of cocaine and 33,000 lethal doses of methamphetamine.

While many of the guns trafficked across the U.S.-Mexico border are headed southward, a good number of these make their way be into the U.S. illegally. Trafficked like the illegal drugs for illegal sale in the U.S., they make their way into the hands of street gangs and other criminals. Some are also brought across the border by criminals entering the U.S. either to seek larger returns on their criminal activity or to escape justice in their own countries.

With the Washington Times having reported that August entries into the U.S. were at a rate of 430 thousand percent of August 2020, and with DHS preparing for up to 400 thousand more crossings this month, agents are “overwhelmed” by the shear numbers and would be unable under the current policies to ensure that Americans are protected from these threats.

The senators exclaimed that the situation is the fault of the current administration which is “throwing their hands up and saying, ‘This is somebody else’s fault.’” Instead, the administration has admitted that, despite the crises being created, “there is no plan.” The administration, according to the senators, has taken away tools that had proven effective against illegal immigration and its dangers; has left CBP with no guidance, no effort to rein in the surges, and no way to help or support the Border Patrol.

From “Day One,” Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have, say the senators, created this situation at the border.

Immediately upon being inaugurated, Pres. Biden signed Executive Orders and Proclamations that suspended further construction on the border wall, leaving holes through which coyotes are free to traffic their cargo, whether people, illicit drugs, or guns. Instead of looking to patch these holes or even provide coverage in the form of CBP patrols, they have left the parts sitting on the ground in the desert.

They also reinstituted the “Catch-and-Release” program that sends the illegal immigrants among the American populace with minimal, if any, testing for diseases and viruses that would cause danger to public health. Similarly, no tracking is maintained to determine where these migrants are when it comes time for their hearings. The same lack of tracking also prevents contact tracing to get a hold on the COVID pandemic. Background checks as shallow as the medical testing are often done, leading to criminals being allowed to enter the country with impunity.

Finally, they accused the administration of blatantly violating an order from the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) to rectify the situation. Despite the overwhelming success of the Remain in Mexico program, Pres. Biden ordered only a few days into his presidency that this program be stopped and that asylum seekers be allowed, with minimal investigation, into the United States to await their hearings. After hearing arguments of how this violated Federal Law and contributed to the dangers faced by Americans, SCOTUS ordered the administration to reinstate this program. Six months later, no action has been taken to do so.

Because the migrants released into the United States as a result of these policies expand themselves throughout the country, this is a matter that affects all 50 states.

“The way to fix it is to reverse the political decisions they made on January 20th of this year. They could do it and fix it. It is only partisan politics that prevents them from doing so.”

