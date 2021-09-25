Using taxes to control behavior

Southside Matt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGsVJ_0c7akJzc00
Banknotes and SpreadsheetDepositPhotos.com

Earlier this week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a “stopgap” bill to prevent a government shutdown at the end of September 30. In this bill, the House also authorizes the suspension of the so-called debt ceiling to authorize the U.S. Treasury to continue to borrow money to pay the country’s bills.

With this measure in place, the House can return to considering the $3.5 trillion budget bill to provide authorization for spending for the upcoming fiscal year, as well as a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill. These bills will allow the U.S. government to continue functioning over the next year, with some programs receiving funding through these bills several years down the road.

One of the sticking points among legislators is how to pay for these measures, though. Not wanting to see some of U.S. President Joe Biden’s key promises removed, House Democrats would rather find ways to pay for these measures as opposed to removing items from the budget. Yet, even within their own party, dissension has developed over simply increasing currently-existing taxes.

Instead, new taxes may be needed in order to provide the funding needed to pass the bills. This includes the resurgence of talks regarding a “carbon use” tax. The carbon tax has long been a method proposed to generate interest in so-called “green energy.” The current proposal seeks to target vehicles fueled by fossil fuels, i.e., gasoline- and diesel-powered cars, trucks, and buses.

The hope of proponents of such a tax is two-fold. First, it would provide funding for the measures including in the spending bills currently being debated in Congress, and possibly for future considerations. Secondly, it would seemingly drive many who currently use fossil-fueled vehicles to convert to those with low- or no-emission capability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qDC4_0c7akJzc00
Electrical Vehicle Charging StationDepositPhotos.com

Government has often used funding or tax incentives to drive behavior among the populace. Education and highway funding are the most often recognized ways in which they do this.

In the beginning, the U.S. government almost freely doles out funding to schools and school districts, and to state and local transportation departments. Once the localities developed these funds into their general operating budgets, the funds became “necessary” for continued operation. With that, the U.S. government began to place terms on the continued delivery of these funds. Schools were directed by the U.S. Department of Education to include or exclude certain criteria to continue receiving the funding. Similarly, transportation departments were instructed to develop laws regarding the requirement of liability insurance, seatbelt use, or speed limits in order to continue receiving funding. In promoting public health, the U.S. government raised taxes on such items as cigarettes and alcohol, on the pretense of trying to reduce addition to each.

As with the examples above, a carbon use tax would be used, even though more immediately than the others, to direct the behavior desired from Washington, D.C. The goal of such a tax would be to direct U.S. consumers to the energy sources desired by those who legislate, regardless of their readiness to be accepted, or the possible negligible effect of such move by consumers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRTkc_0c7akJzc00
Effect of Carbon TaxDepositPhotos.com

Through their bickering about how to pay for the budget currently being debated, Congress is once again considering a way that they can use to drive the behavior of their populace.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Hailing from the Great State of Texas, South Side Matt monitors government for compliance with the Constitutional values that founded the United States, and works to maintain liberty for all in that spirit. His articles focus on furthering this cause, but also occasionally go "off track" into lighter topics such as cooking, general life and others.

Fort Worth, TX
661 followers

More from Southside Matt

Biden Administration proposes allowing unions to skim Medicaid payments

U.S. Federal Law prevents payments to providers by Medicaid from being diverted to third parties unless such diversions are a requirement of the provider’s employment. This was enacted to prevent others from “garnishing” such payments and reducing the amount being ultimately paid to the provider for services rendered. The Law does provide for third-party payments to be made for wage garnishments as the result of a legal judgment against the employee, child support orders, and judgments for debts owed to states such as tax liens.

Read full story

Biden nominee would bring an end to traditional banking

The Federal Reserve System, a.k.a. “The Fed,” is a conglomeration of 12 regional banking systems that collectively oversee the nation’s private banking system. Created through the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, The Fed is characterized by being “(1) a central governing board… (2) a decentralized operating structure…and (3) a blend of public and private characteristics.”

Read full story
Texas State

Texas energy regulator admits not prepared to prevent repeat of February

Starting the day before Valentine’s Day 2021, Texas and its inhabitants suffered through the most brutal winter in the state’s memory, if not all of recorded history. Almost five months later, the Texas Department of State Health Services provided a final death toll as a result of the storm saying on July 14 that 210 people had perished due to the weather, with some later reports indicating that 237 people lost their lives as a result of the storm.

Read full story
Oregon State

Oregon denies home protection and increases crime

FBI statistics in 2020 indicate that burglar takes less than a minute to break into the average home. Once in, the burglary can last up to 12 minutes, but the speed of entry is vital for homeowners to be able to protect themselves, their families, and their property.

Read full story
77 comments

Federal judge disregards health concerns and may cause further implications

U.S. Code Title 42 is titled “The Public Health and Welfare.” Section 265 of this Title provides the U.S. Surgeon General with the authority to determine “that by reason of existence of any communicable disease in a foreign country there is serious danger of the introduction of such disease into the United States…persons and property from such countries or places” may be denied entry into the United States. This was passed into law on July 1, 1944, to prevent the introduction of Typhoid into the country.

Read full story

DHS expands domestic surveillance

Reminiscent of the movie Minority Report, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been accused of attempting to predict crimes. Having operated so-called “fusion centers” since 2001, DHS has coordinated with local and state law enforcement agencies to gather information on persons committing suspicious but legal activity. The activities could be as benign as participating in a peaceful protest or filming and videoing public buildings or officials. Local law enforcement officers who encounter individuals participating in these activities gather as much information as possible, including identification and license plate numbers, then forward that to the fusion center where a profile on the person is either created or updated.

Read full story

Central American officials blame Biden Administration for migrant crisis

Ten thousand-plus migrants from Haiti have drawn recent headlines by congregating under a highway bridge in the border city of Del Rio, Texas. Their plight renewed interest on both sides of the immigration debate and led to confusion among U.S. authorities.

Read full story

Starving the elderly

As of August 1, 2021, the United States has reached its Debt Ceiling, restricting the way that the U.S. Treasury can garner funds to provide for projects already approved by Congress. Once these measures are exhausted, then only action by Congress will allow further borrowing to cover the nation’s obligations.

Read full story

Biden quietly increases U.S. dependence on China

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to a group of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) union members in Arvada, Colorado. The purpose of his speech was to inform the workers of plans under the administration’s “Build Back Better” agenda and the recently-passed Infrastructure Bill.

Read full story

Amnesty for 8 million to cost more than $1 trillion

The U.S. House of Representatives is currently working on a budget reconciliation bill that would greatly enact U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposed budget. Originally estimated to cost $3.5 trillion, this figure only includes the spending that is contained within the bill itself. It does not include spending that would come as a result of the enactment but that is outside of the legislation itself.

Read full story

Looking for a new home? Use these tips to find the right one

Moving to a new home can be an exciting life event. Sometimes getting a fresh start is just what the family needs. This excitement can quickly wane, though, if the new home is not checked out thoroughly beforehand. There are steps that can be taken and research that can be performed early on to make sure that the excitement of the new home lasts as long a possible.

Read full story

Biden mandate “likely illegal” and misleading

a substance used to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases, prepared from the causative agent of a disease, its products, or a synthetic substitute, treated to act as an antigen without inducing the disease.

Read full story
91 comments

Meat, the cause of societal problems

Aggression, irritability, antisocial behavior, anger, quick to violence, mood changes, histrionics, anxiety, depression, desire for drugs, sense of entitlement. Do these characteristics seem familiar to what you are seeing in other drivers on the road, other people in the grocery store line, coworkers, family members, or others you encounter in your day-to-day life?

Read full story

Biden wants to know your bank account info

Revived by social media posts, interest has been spurred regarding the American Families Plan (AFP). Announced by the White House on April 28, 2021, this program followed the enactment of the American Rescue Plan, which was put into place in response to the COVID pandemic and provided relief to American families and communities.

Read full story
53 comments

New taxes, increased inflation, and only one-twelfth on advertised projects, all in the same Bait-and-Switch Bill

With a massive price tag of $1.2 trillion, the so-called Bi-partisan Infrastructure Bill received a favorable cloture vote in the U.S. Senate on Saturday, August 7, 2021. This vote, recorded as 67-27 to end debate, brings the bill in front of the Senate for a vote on passage. Although, as of the writing of this article, a final vote has not been scheduled by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), an affirmative vote result for this bill would send it long to the House of Representatives where the future of the bill is unclear.

Read full story
8 comments

Afghanistan’s new “top ally” a danger to Go Green initiatives

On February 29, 2020, then-President Donald Trump’s Administration signed an agreement with the Taliban, excluding the Afghan government from the agreement, to have U.S. Forces withdraw from the country by May 1, 2021. After almost 20 years of controversial conflict there, the battle between the U.S. and the Taliban would be ending.

Read full story

A new surge on the way

Announced on January 24, 2019, the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as “Return to Mexico,” were instituted that month by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) which oversees the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). MPP was developed to address what DHS cited as “a security and humanitarian crisis on the Southern border.”

Read full story

CDC admits confusion over COVID

CDC LogoCenters for Disease Control and Prevention. Since March 2020 and the publicizing of the Coronavirus COVID-19 in the United States, American society has been in conflict about the measures taken to protect the country against the spread of the virus. The actual effects of the virus are generally not in dispute, and are agonizing for those who suffer through it, devastating for those friends and family who lose someone to the virus.

Read full story
132 comments

U.S. looks to “compete” with Chinese Navy

In September 2020, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) released a report titled “2020 China Military Power Report.” This report acknowledged that China has taken the title of the “world’s largest navy.” This title was confirmed through the U.S. Office of Naval Intelligence which tallied the Chinese navy at approximately 360 vessels, compared to an estimated 297 for the United States Navy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy