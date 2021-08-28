China accused of waging campaign of “unrestricted warfare” against West

Unconventional Warfare DepositPhotos.com

On Thursday, August 26, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden was presented with a report on the origins of the COVID-19 “Coronavirus.” The report, by all accounts, was “inconclusive” and neither provided the “smoking gun” for nor debunked the theory that the virus originated in a Chinese state-run laboratory in Wuhan, China. Blamed by many to have been hampered by a lack of cooperation from Chinese authorities, the report was a disappointment for both sides of the argument. The one point of agreement is that the virus originated in the Wuhan province of China. From there, it is only disputed whether the virus matured naturally or was the result of manipulation by scientists in the lab.

First discovered in the United States in February, the virus is attributed to approximately 375,000 deaths in the U.S. through the year. During that same year, drug overdoses also rose by 30 percent over the previous year, reaching a total of almost 100,000 deaths. This was the sharpest increased in over three decades.

The leading class of drugs found in the overdose cases is opioids. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting that “[o]ver 70% of overdose deaths in 2019 involved an opioid,” and also that opioid deaths “have increased over six times since 1999,” this could be expanded to almost 70 thousand overdose deaths in 2020 involving opioids, almost 150% of the 49,860 deaths from opioids reported by the CDC for 2019.

To further stress the increase in overdose deaths, primarily the so-called opioid epidemic, the CDC further reports that the 100,000 is almost 12% of the 841,000 overdose deaths since 1999, a span of over 20 years.

Alongside deaths, law enforcement encounters of drugs are used to determine the prevalence in society. Increasing since 2013, fentanyl became a “major player” in the drug trade at that time. The number of law enforcement encounters of fentanyl more than doubled from 2014 to 2015, from 5,343 to 13,882 encounters, as reported by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) National Forensic Laboratory Information System (NFLIS).

With illicit supplies steadily increasing east of the Mississippi River, with a slower but steady increase to the west of the Mississippi, combined with its lethality, fentanyl has become a major concern for drug enforcement agents at all levels.

Much of the illicit supply is documented to enter the United States over the U.S.-Mexico border. In remarks quoted by the Epoch Times, a former division head of the DEA, Derek Maltz, ties the delivery of this illicit drug to an alliance between China and the Mexican Cartels.

In talking about the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) role in the fentanyl trade across the border, Maltz says that China is attacking the United States in a “campaign of ‘unrestricted warfare’ against the West.” Even without having to drop bombs or put armies on U.S. soil, he states that China is “still killing Americans at record levels.”

Maltz claims further that “taking advantage of a massive, addicted population in America” is but a part of a grander scheme by China to “destabilize the country using unconventional forms of warfare.”

The U.S.-China Economic Security Review Commission (USCC) released a report earlier in the week titled “Illicit Fentanyl from China: An Evolving Global Operation” states that China remains the primary source of fentanyl within the United States while banning it from use in their own country.

While finished fentanyl from China has decreased since the Chinese use ban in 2019, Mexican cartels have been enlisted by the Chinese to complete the production of and then to distribute the fentanyl. Citing the DEA, the report by the USCC reports that Chinese traffickers ship the chemical precursors of fentanyl to Mexico and the cartels, specifically naming the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels as the primary recipients of the shipments. From there, the cartels complete the manufacture in “pill mills,” then traffic the finished product into the United States.

As a part of the alliance, Chinese money launderers are used by the cartels to aid in the illegal operations. Gan Xianbing, a Chinese national, “was sentenced to 14 years over a money-laundering operation Latin American cartels that involved tens of millions in drug money.” Gan was only one of “several” Chinese nationals prosecuted by U.S. officials in recent years for such activity.

In trying to prevent this alliance, the U.S. and China have entered into an agreement that has been described by both sides as “extremely limited.” Another DEA agent, Jeffrey Higgins, advised the USCC in 2018 that “China is merely seeking to create the appearance of cooperating with U.S. officials, while not enacting any reforms.” While these comments were made prior to China’s ban of fentanyl in 2019, a Chinese narcotics official was quoted in 2019, as the ban was implemented or in preparation of it, to call the cooperation between U.S. and Chinese officials “extremely limited.”

The limitations on this cooperation allow China to claim that findings by the USCC are “unreasonable and unacceptable,” going further to say that China “has strictly controlled all narcotics, psychotropic drugs and chemical precursors.” In contrast, the USCC report describe Chinese efforts as “’weak supervision and regulation’ of its chemical industry.”

“There remain significant gaps in U.S.-China antidrug cooperation, especially in enforcement and criminal prosecution.”

The report describes delays in access to locations where it is suspected that precursors are manufactured in preparation for shipment to Mexico. This results in “allowing any illegal operation to vacate or clean up the premises.”

The apparent free-flow of precursor chemicals from China to Mexico, and then the flow of finished fentanyl into the United States creates a health hazard that, when combined with the effects of COVID-19, point to a crisis increasing at an almost unsurmountable rate. While heroin was the drug-of-choice for many hard-core addicts in the past, fentanyl is quickly becoming the new heroin. With a potency 50 times higher than that of heroin, only 2.5mg of fentanyl is considered lethal in most cases.

DEA analysis has found pills containing as much as 5.1mg of fentanyl, more than twice the lethal dose, in circulation.

In light of the Chinese government’s apparent and willful ignorance of the production of precursors for the production of fentanyl, combined with the involvement of Chinese nationals in the money laundering schemes, one would surmise that there is a concerted effort by the Chinese government to, as Maltz describes, commit a “campaign of ‘unrestricted warfare’ against the West.”

