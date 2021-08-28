China accused of waging campaign of “unrestricted warfare” against West

Southside Matt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jCHc_0bfuqNtk00
Unconventional WarfareDepositPhotos.com

On Thursday, August 26, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden was presented with a report on the origins of the COVID-19 “Coronavirus.” The report, by all accounts, was “inconclusive” and neither provided the “smoking gun” for nor debunked the theory that the virus originated in a Chinese state-run laboratory in Wuhan, China. Blamed by many to have been hampered by a lack of cooperation from Chinese authorities, the report was a disappointment for both sides of the argument. The one point of agreement is that the virus originated in the Wuhan province of China. From there, it is only disputed whether the virus matured naturally or was the result of manipulation by scientists in the lab.

First discovered in the United States in February, the virus is attributed to approximately 375,000 deaths in the U.S. through the year. During that same year, drug overdoses also rose by 30 percent over the previous year, reaching a total of almost 100,000 deaths. This was the sharpest increased in over three decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4yEd_0bfuqNtk00
OpioidsDepositPhotos.com

The leading class of drugs found in the overdose cases is opioids. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting that “[o]ver 70% of overdose deaths in 2019 involved an opioid,” and also that opioid deaths “have increased over six times since 1999,” this could be expanded to almost 70 thousand overdose deaths in 2020 involving opioids, almost 150% of the 49,860 deaths from opioids reported by the CDC for 2019.

To further stress the increase in overdose deaths, primarily the so-called opioid epidemic, the CDC further reports that the 100,000 is almost 12% of the 841,000 overdose deaths since 1999, a span of over 20 years.

Alongside deaths, law enforcement encounters of drugs are used to determine the prevalence in society. Increasing since 2013, fentanyl became a “major player” in the drug trade at that time. The number of law enforcement encounters of fentanyl more than doubled from 2014 to 2015, from 5,343 to 13,882 encounters, as reported by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) National Forensic Laboratory Information System (NFLIS).

With illicit supplies steadily increasing east of the Mississippi River, with a slower but steady increase to the west of the Mississippi, combined with its lethality, fentanyl has become a major concern for drug enforcement agents at all levels.

Much of the illicit supply is documented to enter the United States over the U.S.-Mexico border. In remarks quoted by the Epoch Times, a former division head of the DEA, Derek Maltz, ties the delivery of this illicit drug to an alliance between China and the Mexican Cartels.

In talking about the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) role in the fentanyl trade across the border, Maltz says that China is attacking the United States in a “campaign of ‘unrestricted warfare’ against the West.” Even without having to drop bombs or put armies on U.S. soil, he states that China is “still killing Americans at record levels.”

Maltz claims further that “taking advantage of a massive, addicted population in America” is but a part of a grander scheme by China to “destabilize the country using unconventional forms of warfare.”

The U.S.-China Economic Security Review Commission (USCC) released a report earlier in the week titled “Illicit Fentanyl from China: An Evolving Global Operation” states that China remains the primary source of fentanyl within the United States while banning it from use in their own country.

While finished fentanyl from China has decreased since the Chinese use ban in 2019, Mexican cartels have been enlisted by the Chinese to complete the production of and then to distribute the fentanyl. Citing the DEA, the report by the USCC reports that Chinese traffickers ship the chemical precursors of fentanyl to Mexico and the cartels, specifically naming the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels as the primary recipients of the shipments. From there, the cartels complete the manufacture in “pill mills,” then traffic the finished product into the United States.

As a part of the alliance, Chinese money launderers are used by the cartels to aid in the illegal operations. Gan Xianbing, a Chinese national, “was sentenced to 14 years over a money-laundering operation Latin American cartels that involved tens of millions in drug money.” Gan was only one of “several” Chinese nationals prosecuted by U.S. officials in recent years for such activity.

In trying to prevent this alliance, the U.S. and China have entered into an agreement that has been described by both sides as “extremely limited.” Another DEA agent, Jeffrey Higgins, advised the USCC in 2018 that “China is merely seeking to create the appearance of cooperating with U.S. officials, while not enacting any reforms.” While these comments were made prior to China’s ban of fentanyl in 2019, a Chinese narcotics official was quoted in 2019, as the ban was implemented or in preparation of it, to call the cooperation between U.S. and Chinese officials “extremely limited.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vlDmv_0bfuqNtk00
Money LaunderingDepositPhotos.com

The limitations on this cooperation allow China to claim that findings by the USCC are “unreasonable and unacceptable,” going further to say that China “has strictly controlled all narcotics, psychotropic drugs and chemical precursors.” In contrast, the USCC report describe Chinese efforts as “’weak supervision and regulation’ of its chemical industry.”

“There remain significant gaps in U.S.-China antidrug cooperation, especially in enforcement and criminal prosecution.”

The report describes delays in access to locations where it is suspected that precursors are manufactured in preparation for shipment to Mexico. This results in “allowing any illegal operation to vacate or clean up the premises.”

The apparent free-flow of precursor chemicals from China to Mexico, and then the flow of finished fentanyl into the United States creates a health hazard that, when combined with the effects of COVID-19, point to a crisis increasing at an almost unsurmountable rate. While heroin was the drug-of-choice for many hard-core addicts in the past, fentanyl is quickly becoming the new heroin. With a potency 50 times higher than that of heroin, only 2.5mg of fentanyl is considered lethal in most cases.

DEA analysis has found pills containing as much as 5.1mg of fentanyl, more than twice the lethal dose, in circulation.

In light of the Chinese government’s apparent and willful ignorance of the production of precursors for the production of fentanyl, combined with the involvement of Chinese nationals in the money laundering schemes, one would surmise that there is a concerted effort by the Chinese government to, as Maltz describes, commit a “campaign of ‘unrestricted warfare’ against the West.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 146

Published by

Hailing from the Great State of Texas, South Side Matt monitors government for compliance with the Constitutional values that founded the United States, and works to maintain liberty for all in that spirit. His articles focus on furthering this cause, but also occasionally go "off track" into lighter topics such as cooking, general life and others.

Fort Worth, TX
531 followers

More from Southside Matt

Meat, the cause of societal problems

Aggression, irritability, antisocial behavior, anger, quick to violence, mood changes, histrionics, anxiety, depression, desire for drugs, sense of entitlement. Do these characteristics seem familiar to what you are seeing in other drivers on the road, other people in the grocery store line, coworkers, family members, or others you encounter in your day-to-day life?

Read full story
1 comments

Biden wants to know your bank account info

Revived by social media posts, interest has been spurred regarding the American Families Plan (AFP). Announced by the White House on April 28, 2021, this program followed the enactment of the American Rescue Plan, which was put into place in response to the COVID pandemic and provided relief to American families and communities.

Read full story
3 comments

New taxes, increased inflation, and only one-twelfth on advertised projects, all in the same Bait-and-Switch Bill

With a massive price tag of $1.2 trillion, the so-called Bi-partisan Infrastructure Bill received a favorable cloture vote in the U.S. Senate on Saturday, August 7, 2021. This vote, recorded as 67-27 to end debate, brings the bill in front of the Senate for a vote on passage. Although, as of the writing of this article, a final vote has not been scheduled by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), an affirmative vote result for this bill would send it long to the House of Representatives where the future of the bill is unclear.

Read full story
8 comments

Afghanistan’s new “top ally” a danger to Go Green initiatives

On February 29, 2020, then-President Donald Trump’s Administration signed an agreement with the Taliban, excluding the Afghan government from the agreement, to have U.S. Forces withdraw from the country by May 1, 2021. After almost 20 years of controversial conflict there, the battle between the U.S. and the Taliban would be ending.

Read full story

A new surge on the way

Announced on January 24, 2019, the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as “Return to Mexico,” were instituted that month by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) which oversees the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). MPP was developed to address what DHS cited as “a security and humanitarian crisis on the Southern border.”

Read full story

CDC admits confusion over COVID

CDC LogoCenters for Disease Control and Prevention. Since March 2020 and the publicizing of the Coronavirus COVID-19 in the United States, American society has been in conflict about the measures taken to protect the country against the spread of the virus. The actual effects of the virus are generally not in dispute, and are agonizing for those who suffer through it, devastating for those friends and family who lose someone to the virus.

Read full story
132 comments

U.S. looks to “compete” with Chinese Navy

In September 2020, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) released a report titled “2020 China Military Power Report.” This report acknowledged that China has taken the title of the “world’s largest navy.” This title was confirmed through the U.S. Office of Naval Intelligence which tallied the Chinese navy at approximately 360 vessels, compared to an estimated 297 for the United States Navy.

Read full story

China set to take over almost ¾ of the world

Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife, Bali 2013APEC. In the fall of 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced his initiative for a new Silk Road Economic Belt to enable trade between China and countries throughout the world. The original Silk Road was used for over one-and-a-half millennia, ending in 1453, that connected China and the Far East with the Middle East and Europe for trade. Stretching as far west as the Greco-Roman Empire, as well as through Iran and into Iraq and Mesopotamia, the Silk Road allowed China to expand its influence through the known world.

Read full story
35 comments

China to profit off of U.S. pullout from Afghanistan

With the justification of the September 11 attacks on the United States, then-U.S. President George W. Bush, with congressional support, began the most-recent Afghanistan War on October 7, 2001. After the initial “shock and awe” of the situation, and after it became apparent that the conflict would last, critics of President Bush theorized several reasons that President Bush would engage in Afghanistan that included a search for control of oil from the Middle East. The official explanation was that they had tracked Al Qaeda and its leaders to the mountains of Afghanistan and were conducting the war to retrieve them and bring them to justice, and to disrupt further terrorist groups from taking control of the country.

Read full story
3 comments

US Navy seeks to silence civilians

Enlisting in the U.S. Military comes with sacrifices from Day 1. Upon arriving at the specified base for Boot Camp or Basic Training, then enlistee recognizes that they belong to the Military and no longer have many of the basic rights afforded to civilians. Over the next eight to twelve weeks, depending on the branch, this fact is drilled into the recruits through a variety of methods. At the end of the program and upon graduation, the newest members of the U.S. Military have had discipline instilled in them to the point that they are ready to follow their command.

Read full story
12 comments

Red Cross aids and abets criminal activity

Since its inception in 1881, the Red Cross has been known for assisting those in need when disaster strikes. Whether a person is the victim of a house or apartment fire, wildfire, flood, hurricane, earthquake, or other disaster (they don’t always have to be natural), the Red Cross has become renowned for mobilizing immediately and providing the victims with necessities. Food, shelter, clothing, toiletries, and even cash are available to those in need when the Red Cross is called upon to assist.

Read full story
1 comments

Who is in charge of Afghanistan?

With the recent retreat of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, it would seem that the country has been thrown into chaos. Often depicted in the west as primitive mountain men, the Taliban has actually been a well-organized group since its inception in 1994. Founded during the Afghan Civil War that followed Soviet occupation, the Taliban had an estimated 200,000 troops as recently as 2017.

Read full story

Teaching CRT violates Equal Protection Clause: Arkansas AG

The American Bar Association (ABA) defines Critical Race Theory (CRT) as “a practice of interrogating the role of race and racism in society.” The practice, called “divisive” by some, contends that current western societies remain racist based on their histories of slavery. The theory is that this history developed the societies as being inherently racist in need of transformation “in order to end a claimed racial oppression,” according to the Epoch Times. The Times article goes on:

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Constitution Special Election set

It is the middle of August and upcoming elections are not on many people’s minds. Yet, now is the time for Texas voters to start gearing up for November and the opportunity to weigh in on eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. Gov. Greg Abbott today set the election on the propositions for Tuesday, November 2, 2021, via a proclamation that can be viewed here.

Read full story

The on-off-on again MPP

Recognizing the workload of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at ports of entry (POE) along the U.S.-Mexico Border, former President Donald J. Trump announced in December 2018 “Migrant Protection Protocols” (MPP). Commonly known as “Remain in Mexico,” this program required that asylum seekers coming across this border, either at a POE or caught crossing between POEs, be scheduled for a hearing then returned to Mexico to await their time to appear for immigration court.

Read full story

Judges disregard Texas Constitution in regard to arrest warrants

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, Texas Speaker of the House of Representatives Dade Phelan (R) signed arrest warrants for 52 Democrat lawmakers who refused to appear for the beginning of the second Special Session of the Legislature called by Texas Governor Greg Abbott this year. The Democrat lawmakers left with permission during the first Special Session, but refused to return as required and instead fled the state for Washington, D.C.

Read full story
12 comments
Laredo, TX

More than just migrants surging across the border

According to a video posted by McAllen, Texas, Mayor Javier Villalobos, the city sees approximately 1,800 immigrants released into the city each day by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents. These immigrants are being essentially released from federal detention and left to their own devices, despite federal law requiring that aliens inadmissible due to the potential health risk to the population of the United States remain in detention until such time that they are able to receive appropriate medical examination and testing to determine that they do not cause a danger. What has become known as the “Title 42 Order” from the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in October 2020 went even further to declare anyone coming across the U.S.-Mexico border inadmissible due the high rates of COVID-19 infection in Mexico.

Read full story
25 comments
Texas State

Federal Judge orders injunction prior to hearing arguments

On July 30, 2021, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland filed suit on behalf of the United States against the State of Texas and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The suit was filed based on an Executive Order issued by Gov. Abbott, GA 37, that essentially prohibits all except for law enforcement personnel from transporting migrants who have entered the country and the state illegally.

Read full story
Texas State

Biden Administration issues retaliatory action against Texas

On July 13, 2021, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush filed suit against President Joe Biden and others for, in short, diverting or blocking funding that had been approved by Congress for the construction of a border wall along the Texas border with Mexico. The suit, to be detailed in a later article, claims that, as the funding had been approved and allocated by Congress, neither the president nor any of his subordinates have the authority to block the distribution of those fund for that purpose. This lawsuit is in addition to at least eight suits filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against President Biden as of April 23, 2021, most of which involve immigration policies in some form or manner.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy