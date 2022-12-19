Local Initiative Makes Impact In Literacy for Another Year with Over 1000 Books Donated

Henry County, GA – December 19th, 2022– Real Leaders Read Initiative and its Founder, Ariel Shaw, MBA, has rounded out its Impact on Literacy with a final donation to local elementary school, Pates Creek Elementary on Friday, December 9th, 2022. With strategic partners, Mt. Olive Baptist Church led by Pastor Terrance J, Gattis, Global Impact Ministries led by Pastor Coylitia O’Neal, and book donations from the public; Real Leaders Read donated over 1000 books to Henry County Schools.

Ariel Shaw, MBA and Pastor Coylitia O’Neal made the first book donation of the season to Dutchtown Middle School on November 18th, 2022. The excitement from the administration and the 6th graders was infectious. Real Leaders Read is an initiative founded by Ariel Shaw, MBA, a mother of a gifted and talented student in Henry County Schools. The Initiative seeks to increase literacy among elementary aged children, seeking to reduce the school to prison by pipeline by inspiring a love of reading. Real Leaders Read’s also builds upon the concept of inviting various leaders from Henry County and the Metro Region read to a class once a month or on a bi-monthly basis. The initiative's goal is to inspire a love of reading through story time, donation of free books to children in grades K-5, and sponsoring an after-school book club that reinforces reading with comprehension.

REAL LEADERS READ FOUNDER, ARIEL SHAW, AT DMS WITH STRATEGIC PARTNER GLOBAL IMPACT MINISTRIES PASTOR COYLITIA O'NEAL WITH DMS STAFF Photo by BRONSON

“This year we expanded our book donation to include 6th grade because we were asked to due to the learning loss of the Pandemic. It is always gratifying to see scholars get excited when they choose a book of their choice to take home and read. We appreciate our Strategic Partners, our Donation Sites, and everyone who participated in this year’s book drive.”

RLR FOUNDER ARIEL SHAW WITH STRATEGIC PARTNER, MT OLIVE BAPTIST CHURCH, PASTOR TERRANCE GATTIS WITH PATES CREEK ELEMENTARY LEADERSHIP Photo by BRONSON

Book donation sites included both Strategic Partners, Global Impact Ministries and Mt. Olive Baptist Church, as well as businesses Boba Luba Tea and Kim Mays State Farm Agency. Many of the donors included the women from Southern Crescent Women In Business and the officers of Dutchtown Middle School Council.

Shaw presents Pastor Coylitia Oneal of Global Impact Ministries for being a Strategic Partner Photo by Global Impact

Shaw presents Strategic Partner, Pastor Dr. Terrance Gattis, of Mt. Olive Baptist Church with award Photo by Bronson

Shaw concluded the donation season by presenting both of her strategic partners, Global Impact Ministries and Mt. Olive Baptist Church with a thank you and recognition with a plaque.

PCE Scholar, permission granted by parent Photo by Bronson

DMS Scholars Choosing Books Photo by Bronson

To learn more or to become a strategic partner of Real Leaders Read Initiative, visit realleadersread.org.