50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent Region

Hampton, GA, December 10, 2022– The Southern Crescent Women in Business revealed The Inaugural 2023 Top 50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent. The 50 Most Influential Women List is comprised of some of the most talented and influential women South of I-20 across multiple industries and is powered by SCWIB.
According to the organization’s definition “The Southern Crescent Woman Top Women of Influence embodies an individual woman who is considered a leading expert in an area whose opinions strongly shape the thinking of others. This woman of influence can also be someone in a senior or other position that holds sway over the direction of many people.”
The 50 Top Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent are as follows:
1. Ariel Shaw, MBA
2. Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell
3. Judge Chaundra Lewis
4. Judge Holly Veal
5. Judge Pandora Palmer
6. Judge Danielle Roberts
7. Judge Andrea Boyd
8. Honorable Sabriya Hill
9. Mayor Sandra Vincent
10. Pastor Coylitia Oneal
11. Councilwoman Lakeisha Gantt
12. Annette Edwards
13. Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis
14. Solicitor Pam Bettis
15. State Representative Sandra Scott
16. State Representative Yasmin Neal
17. Dana Lemon
18. Monica Kaufman Pearson
19. Monica Colbert
20. Eyvonne Austin
21. Kesha Kennedy
22. Meredith Liilly
23. Sylvia Dennis-Wray
24. Attania Jean-Funny
25. Dr. Chivonne Fleming
26. Sherry DeVouse Dennard
27. Judge Rhonda Kreuziger
28. Cynthia E. Jenkins
29. Councilwoman Donya Sartor
30. Honorable Neat Robinson
31. Judge Keisha Wright Hill
32. Mayor Kim Learnard
33. Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon
34. Regina Deloach
35. Honorable Sparkle Adams
36. Sharon Ponder
37. Rev. Natasha Reid-Rice
38. Dr. Lorie Johnson
39. Honorable Valencia Stovall
40. Commissioner Lorrainne Cochran-Johnson
41. Crystal Jackson Dickens
42. Master Sergeant Patricia Baisden
43. Honorable Dee Dawkins-Haigler
44. Honorable Joy Day
45. Gwennetta Wright
46. Dr. Nicole Shaw
47. Evangelist Gladys “Lady G” Dancy
48. Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs
49. State Representative Elect Letitia Naghise
50. Tyronica Carter
Please congratulate the 2023 50 Top Women of Influence powered by Southern Crescent Women In Business.
ABOUT SOUTHERN CRESCENT WOMEN IN BUSINESS
Southern Crescent Women in Business (SCWIB) is a conglomerate of women owned businesses and women in business that have come together to change the economic landscape in the Southern Crescent area. With active Chapters in Henry, Fayette, and Clayton and Dekalb. Their vision is to develop key partnerships, deepen business relationships and to provide resources to assist in the growth of women owned business. Find out more at www.scwibga.org.
Comments / 0