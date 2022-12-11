Hampton, GA

50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent Region

Southern Crescent Women

Hampton, GA, December 10, 2022 The Southern Crescent Women in Business revealed The Inaugural 2023 Top 50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent. The 50 Most Influential Women List is comprised of some of the most talented and influential women South of I-20 across multiple industries and is powered by SCWIB.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13eIe2_0jdwN9EO00
TOP 50 WOIPhoto bySCWIB

According to the organization’s definition “The Southern Crescent Woman Top Women of Influence embodies an individual woman who is considered a leading expert in an area whose opinions strongly shape the thinking of others. This woman of influence can also be someone in a senior or other position that holds sway over the direction of many people.”

The 50 Top Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent are as follows:

1. Ariel Shaw, MBA

2. Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell

3. Judge Chaundra Lewis

4. Judge Holly Veal

5. Judge Pandora Palmer

6. Judge Danielle Roberts

7. Judge Andrea Boyd

8. Honorable Sabriya Hill

9. Mayor Sandra Vincent

10. Pastor Coylitia Oneal

11. Councilwoman Lakeisha Gantt

12. Annette Edwards

13. Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis

14. Solicitor Pam Bettis

15. State Representative Sandra Scott

16. State Representative Yasmin Neal

17. Dana Lemon

18. Monica Kaufman Pearson

19. Monica Colbert

20. Eyvonne Austin

21. Kesha Kennedy

22. Meredith Liilly

23. Sylvia Dennis-Wray

24. Attania Jean-Funny

25. Dr. Chivonne Fleming

26. Sherry DeVouse Dennard

27. Judge Rhonda Kreuziger

28. Cynthia E. Jenkins

29. Councilwoman Donya Sartor

30. Honorable Neat Robinson

31. Judge Keisha Wright Hill

32. Mayor Kim Learnard

33. Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon

34. Regina Deloach

35. Honorable Sparkle Adams

36. Sharon Ponder

37. Rev. Natasha Reid-Rice

38. Dr. Lorie Johnson

39. Honorable Valencia Stovall

40. Commissioner Lorrainne Cochran-Johnson

41. Crystal Jackson Dickens

42. Master Sergeant Patricia Baisden

43. Honorable Dee Dawkins-Haigler

44. Honorable Joy Day

45. Gwennetta Wright

46. Dr. Nicole Shaw

47. Evangelist Gladys “Lady G” Dancy

48. Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs

49. State Representative Elect Letitia Naghise

50. Tyronica Carter

Please congratulate the 2023 50 Top Women of Influence powered by Southern Crescent Women In Business.

ABOUT SOUTHERN CRESCENT WOMEN IN BUSINESS
Southern Crescent Women in Business (SCWIB) is a conglomerate of women owned businesses and women in business that have come together to change the economic landscape in the Southern Crescent area. With active Chapters in Henry, Fayette, and Clayton and Dekalb. Their vision is to develop key partnerships, deepen business relationships and to provide resources to assist in the growth of women owned business. Find out more at www.scwibga.org.

