Southern Crescent Women In Business to Host Their Funding Pitch with V103’s Maria Boynton

Atlanta, GA, October 6, 2022- Southern Crescent Women in Business Inc is hosting their Annual Funding Pitch on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the City of Stockbridge’s Merle Manders Conference Center. This is their third time hosting this event that helps fund women-owned businesses in the Southern Crescent. Even pivoting to an online platform during the pandemic and opting out of the event last year, Southern Crescent Women in Business has maintained dedicated to assisting women-owned businesses in the region through education, support, advocacy, empowerment, and non-traditional forms of funding.

Southern Crescent Women In Business, Inc. is an approved 501(c)(3) dedicated to providing foundational support for women-owned businesses and women in business. The mission for Southern Crescent Women in Business is simple, we must unequivocally foster business relationships to help sustain and grow our business and local economy. Founded by local businesswoman Ariel Shaw, MBA, her organization serves Henry County, Clayton County, Fayette County, portions of Dekalb County and more, with the near possibility of expanding beyond Georgia.

This year, Shaw has partnered with Media Maven and V103 Maria Boynton, News Brand Manager & Public Affairs Director .

The panel of Pitch Judges include City of Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford, Councilman Elton Alexander, Chief Judge Andrea Boyd, Attorney Janice Alfred, Sherry DeVouse-Dennard of State Farm Insurance and Heather Maxfield of Technology Association of Georgia.

Shaw states “We are encouraging all women-owned businesses who have a need to apply to pitch our amazing panel of judges and to be sure to be in the room.” You may get your tickets to attend or to pitch from Eventbrite at https://scwibfundingpitch.eventbrite.com . To take a look back over the past pitch events or for more information, visit www.scwibga.org/fundingpitch.

ABOUT SOUTHERN CRESCENT WOMEN IN BUSINESS

Southern Crescent Women in Business (SCWIB) is a conglomerate of women owned businesses and women in business that have come together to change the economic landscape in the Southern Crescent area. With active Chapters in Henry, Fayette, and Clayton and Dekalb. Their vision is to develop key partnerships, deepen business relationships and to provide resources to assist in the growth of women owned business. Find out more at www.scwibga.org.