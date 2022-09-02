SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, Inc

SBA GA District Director, Terri Denison and SCWIB Founder, Ariel Shaw, MBAA Brunson

ATLANTA – On August 24, U.S. Small Business Administration’s Georgia Director Terri Denison joined Southern Crescent Women in Business Founder Ariel Shaw at the Henry County Government Offices for the signing of a Strategic Alliance Memorandum. Also present were Congressman David Scott (GA-13) Liaison Duro Haynes, Henry County Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell, Stockbridge Councilman Elton Alexander, along with members and partners of Southern Crescent Women in Business.

The agreement between the two organizations will develop and foster mutual understanding and a working relationship to help strengthen and expand small business development in the local area. Southern Crescent Women In Business, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to providing foundational support for women-owned businesses and women in business. Their mission is to foster business relationships to help sustain and grow the local economy and businesses in south Metro Atlanta. The SBA is a federal government agency charged with supporting small businesses through capital access, business counseling and education, government contracting and disaster recovery assistance.

"As the President and Founder of Southern Crescent Women In Business Inc., we are pleased to enter into a formal agreement with The U.S. Small Business Administration to assist small businesses and specifically women-owned businesses to ensure that they have the necessary tools to not just sustain themselves, but to scale as well,” SCWIB Founder Ariel Shaw said.

“There is a shift in economic focus and energy to the south metro Atlanta area, SBA Georgia District Director Terri Denison said. “ At the same time, women-owned businesses, particularly those owned by women of color, are the fastest-growing segment of small businesses. It only makes sense that with these two forces at work that the SBA collaborate with organizations, such as Southern Crescent Women in Business.”

“Thank you to SBA Georgia District Director Terri Denison, for working alongside our organization during the pandemic and beyond. We look forward to the extensive resources that the SBA can provide this sector of our region and beyond," Shaw added.

For more information about SBA programs and services that help small businesses start, grow, and expand, please visit the program website at www.sba.gov/ga .

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov .

About the Southern Crescent Women in Business

Southern Crescent Women in Business Inc is a conglomerate of women owned businesses and women in business that have come together to change the economic landscape in the South Metro Area. Southern Crescent WIB was founded by local businesswoman Ariel Shaw, MBA. Partnerships for the organization extend throughout Henry County, Clayton County, Dekalb County, Fayette County, and more. Our mission for Southern Crescent Women in Business is simple, we must unequivocally foster business relationships to help sustain and grow our business and local economies. Our vision is to develop key partnerships, deepen business relationships and to provide resources to assist in the growth of women owned business and women in business. To learn more, visit www.scwibga.org.