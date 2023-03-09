Avalanche Watch Issued For Southern California Mountains Below 7,000 Feet Friday through March 20th

Photo by Southern California Weather Force

Alert Type: Avalanche Watch

Issued Zones: Ventura County Mountains … Cuddy Valley … Wrightwood … San Bernardino and Riverside Mountains … 7000 FT and below

Site: Southern California Weather Force has issued an Avalanche Watch for zones below 7,000 FT effective Friday through March 20th, 2023 …

Date Issued: 3/9/23 at 4:10am local

Forecast: A powerful storm system will move through California starting tonight and gaining steam through Friday, and once again into this next week. This system will have high snow-levels and with the deep snowpack above 8,000 FT already in place, the warm rainfall will cause an avalanche concern, a rare alert to be issued for the coming circumstances.

Residents in the issued zones above are urged to keep travel as an as needed basis.

Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not Yet!

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WEATHER FORCE MAIN:

Southern California Weather Force Twitter – CLICK HERE

- Raiden Storm -

Master General Meteorologist – is a consulting meteorologist for over 50 companies, including energy, agriculture, aviation, marine, leisure, and many more areas. He has certs from Mississippi State for broadcast met and Penn State forecasting certs MET 101, 241, 341 and 361 as a meteorologist, but before then was completely self-taught, barely learning a thing from the schools that he did not already know.

Both short and long-range is very important to know in those jobs so you can bet on accuracy here. He is versed in fields like Western USA, Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, High Winds, Fire Behavior, Snow and Blizzards, Short Range, Long Range, Seasonal, and Life-Threatening decisions with over 25 years' experience, out forecasting all weather services available today with lead-time and precision, which makes him a focus of ridicule and envy.

NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere.