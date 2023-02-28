FINAL FORECAST: Alaskan Storm System to Move Through Southern California This Evening into Wednesday; Maps Inside

Photo by Southern California Weather Force

On previous forecasts I stated the current Raiden Storm Pattern would end with one more system on March 1st. That such system will be moving through on a peak between this evening and into Wednesday, bringing renewed mountain and mountain pass snow, along with heavy rain in the metro areas at times. Given the track of this system, regionwide strong winds will also accompany the timeframe. Long Range looks to be shaping up with more storms to come so read on for details and see the rain, snow, and wind maps inside.

As always with this region, my area of responsibility spans 10 counties so I will be pulling out the focus spots once again and let the maps in the information below speak for your area.

This system will peak tonight into Wednesday. Mountain Pass snow on Wednesday is likely. CHP escorts for Cajon Pass and a Closure of I-5 Grapevine will be the story. Areas of flooding for the metros/low elevation zones. Gusty winds mountain/deserts today and everywhere else on Wednesday Instability and lift promote an Inland Empire Thunderstorm Chance on Wednesday A break afterwards, but the start of another storm pattern is around March 5th, light at first and then peaking around March 9th or so. This will be taken care of in a separate article and if a Long-Range Weather Advisory/Warning needs to be issued, it will be. This will be the next Raiden Storm Pattern, or Raiden Storm Pattern of March 2023.

With any-case, please use the information directions below for this storm’s forecast for rain, snow, and wind.

