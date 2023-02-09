Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023

Photo by Southern California Weather Force

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory in what will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of February 2023, a follow-up to the forecast released back before this month even started so read on for details …

Back on January 31st I issued the monthly statement for what the next month will be. It stated that it would start out eventless and dry but the last half will bring the storms back. This is the month we surpass the ‘average’ rainfall in Los Angeles mark and head into the above average precipitation border. Click here to read that forecast.

The quote from that stated, “With our current system having departed, the air-mass for the next few days it will leave behind will have well below normal temperatures, but also owning to drier conditions for the extended period. There is the chance of the return of storms by mid-month, with stronger systems after the 20th, extending to the end of the month. The last half is the focus period on my numbers.”

While we will have a cold system move through Southern California this weekend (which I’ll touch on toward the end of the week), the main event is toward the end of the weekend after that, or through the week of the 19th. My model will continue to monitor the risk for that storm pattern, which for now it looks notable with some areas of moderate. The model can increase these numbers as we move along. But, as I stated in the February 2023 forecast. While we may not have a record month, we will break our seasonal record with the coming pattern.

This is indeed and in fact, a Raiden Storm Pattern.

A Raiden Storm Pattern is a pattern in the long range that was predicted before any other source or app available today, named after the discoverer as a comet is named after their discover, and I am Raiden Storm. Weather forecasting is a gray area, and no prediction is ever respected or covered by others in the field, therefore it had to be done to create the Raiden Storm Pattern term.

NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere.