FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday

A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.

This system is a cutoff system, which means there will be focus spots I only will talk about and leave the SCWF rain/snow models for the rest.

The system will be strongest around Monday, giving the coldest air. San Diego County will see the most precipitation from this event, owning up to my Flood Advisory in the foothill/mountain zones. This is the type of pattern for Imperial County to see rain, which is more than just a sprinkle or light rain event for those zones. More snow will Fall east of Big Bear Lake than in town due to the wrap-around event on Monday. I’ve put winter weather advisories for the High Desert / AV areas, but I will stress that while a dusting can happen, I would bet more of sleet and no travel issues out there. Yucaipa, Upper, is in the winter weather advisory for the same as the High Desert reasons. Don’t expect much. West of Los Angeles will see far less than Downtown, and Downtown Los Angeles will see less than San Diego. Numerous cold air alerts will be needed across the region as the cold/dry airmass after the storm departs will affect many.

SANTA ANA WIND ADVISORY: As the system dips south of the forecast area Monday evening into Tuesday, it will suck in air from the desert, which is the offshore Santa Ana Wind dynamic. This will mainly be for areas from the Cajon Pass down I-15 through to parts of the Norco/Corona areas as well, southwest through parts of the Orange County zones as well. This also will jet through Highway 14 into the SCV/Ventura County zones as well, but will miss the San Fernando and LA Basin/Coastal areas. Use the SCWF ALERT MAP BELOW FOR DETAILS ON LOCATIONS

So, with that being said, please use the rain and snow models below and DO NOT FORGET TO LOOK AT THE VALID TIMING IT IS FOR

