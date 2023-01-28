Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Monday

Photo by Southern California Weather Force

A storm system moving out of Canada today will move due south along the California coast on Sunday, affecting the area later on in the day/evening and then move through the overnight and into Monday timeframe so read on for details …

This is a highly confusing system in the fact that some of you will not see much and some of you will see a good amount of precipitation or gusty winds. This system is rather dry due to the origin from which it is originating from. The low/middle levels will be saturated, but the mid/upper levels will have a struggling time building so what I am seeing is a hit for the area on Sunday night and through Monday. Offshore flow will dry the low levels out in the High Desert zones for a chance of a dusting, with the local mountains in my 2-6″ range for snow.

Areas north and west of the Ventura / Los Angeles County zones will see far less rain/snow with this system while upslope zones in the Inland Empire zones, south through San Diego County will see the most action.

Given this is a cutoff system, SCWF rain and snow maps will be available Sunday morning as more data is collected. A Winter Weather Advisory would only be needed in the local mountain zones above 5,000 FT. with a dusting down through 3,000 – 3,500 FT. during the height of the system. The track of this system and moisture content is what is keeping me from going with higher snowfall totals in all mountain areas. I do think 2-6″ is fair to say given these dynamics.

Gusty winds will hit the mountain/desert regions for your Sunday as stronger onshore flow is present, but not for the metro/coastal zones.

Instability parameters will be monitored for convective activity, especially in San Diego County for your Monday.

Low temperatures for Monday night into Thursday morning will bring out the need for cold air alerts in many areas.

Stay tuned to Southern California Weather Force for the final forecast numbers on Sunday morning for this system …

- Raiden Storm -

Master General Meteorologist – is a consulting meteorologist for over 50 different companies, including energy, agriculture, aviation, marine, leisure, and many more areas. He has certs from Mississippi State for broadcast met and Penn State forecasting certs MET 101, 241, 341 and 361 as a meteorologist, but before then was completely self-taught, barely learning a thing from the schools that he did not already know.

Both short and long-range is very important to know in those jobs so you can bet on accuracy here. He is versed in fields like Western USA, Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, High Winds, Fire Behavior, Snow and Blizzards, Short Range, Long Range, Seasonal, and Life-Threatening decisions with over 20 years' experience, out forecasting all weather services available today with lead-time and precision, which makes him a focus of ridicule and envy.

NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere.