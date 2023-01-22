Photo by Southern California Weather Force

Southern California Weather Force has issued the Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning for damaging Santa Ana Winds, arriving later this evening and peaking through the overnight and into Monday so for the maps and what level you are in with the SCWF Wind Model read on …

As stated a week ago (Click here to read that post), the Medium Range wording said that stronger Santa Ana Winds would move in the week of January 22, 2023. As such, this forecast was taken care of and you can use the maps below for your areas as there is nothing else more to say about it. Some of you will not see anything, others will be in the damaged areas.

I will note to you that Ontario International Airport will have delays and/or diverts with this pattern.

MEDIUM RANGE: Another Santa Ana Wind Pattern will hit around Thursday of this week.

LONG RANGE: The pacific storm pattern looks to return to California by the end of the month but pick up steam more through the first week of February.

Wind Model – VALID LATER THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY - CLICK LINK TO SEE THE MODEL IMAGES - https://www.southerncaliforniaweatherforce.com/2023/01/22/enhanced-santa-ana-wind-warning-issued-for-the-southern-california-and-las-vegas-prone-zones-for-damaging-winds-details/

