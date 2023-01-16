Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023

Photo by Southern California Weather Force

Issued Zones: Clark County, NV

Site: Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective this afternoon and evening …

Date Issued: 1/16/23 at 7:50am local

Forecast: A powerful storm system moving into the region today will bring cold air aloft over the watch area this afternoon through the evening. At the surface, temperatures in the 50s in spots will make for strong instability present. This, with the storm’s upper divergence (lifting) will pop off thunderstorms across the area.

There is a southeast wind component with this so with the surface instability being strong, we could easily see funnel clouds. .. even at times a tornado risk with the strongest cells …

If you are a spotter, this would be a good area to report such as many storm details go without reports in our region …

A Thunderstorm Watch means that conditions are favorable for thunderstorms to form with hail, gusty winds, and if the wording supports it … funnel clouds / tornado …

