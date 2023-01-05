Mesoscale Discussion Issued For Thunderstorm Dynamics Across Southern California; Details Inside

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Mesoscale Discussion that does not replace the current Flood Alerts but does outline the Thunderstorm Risk for Thursday behind the main storm front so read on for details on if it is in your area.

This category five storm system will have flooding, snow, and wind with it so this is a separate alert from the ones already issued this morning for it as a final.  You can view those by Clicking Here.  

In what the media wants to call a bomb storm like I have will simply be put a very dangerous storm system into the Southern California regions depicted in the FINAL FORECAST.  Again, click here for that.  

As the major front passes and all the damage is done, we will be getting what is called cold air aloft.  This, with breaks in the action and blue skies will bring about several rounds of thunderstorms across the mesoscale discussion area.

A mesoscale discussion is the FIRST step in becoming the final alert, a thunderstorm or severe thunderstorm watch alert for the discussion area.  This will have the power to produce thunderstorms capable of heavy rain, hail, lightning of course, and waterspouts, funnel clouds, and small tornadoes.  Since it is over the day, a lot of ominous structures will be seen within the sky in the discussion area.

This area is outlined in the article image, but also, I will outline it now here.   The outline is Thursday later morning to evening and will be for the SLO/SBA/VT/LA/KERN/OC and IE areas, including the mountains around it into the Antelope Valley as well.  This will be a secondary hit from the primary storm front.  It also will drop those snow-levels where I think Big Bear will still get 6-8″ out of this due to the drop in levels.

With that being said, it will miss most, if not all of Downtown San Diego for Thunderstorms as the main dynamics slide to your north.  If San Diego is included in the final then I will add it, but for now the focus is the discussion area.

