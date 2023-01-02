Private Weather Service to Make Move into Official Weather Service Position

Photo by Southern California Weather Force

"All people have the right to life, liberty, and private property; under the social contract, the people could instigate an overthrow against the government when it acted against the interests of citizens, to replace the government with one that served the interests of citizens." - Which is what I am doing to better serve.

Good morning, I will be rebranding Southern California Weather Force, including all slogans etc. I am going to rebrand that this weather service is going to be the OFFICIAL weather service in Southern California, providing accurate short, medium, and long-range forecasts that you have always counted on and that many will count on in the future.

This weather service will rebrand as being more official and in charge than NOAA thinks they are. It is time for a change from government to private and they have NOT done good in our region from the time this service was born. This service has been better with each passing year. Just this last storm, they called 1-2" of snow in Big Bear. I went higher. People listening to them got stuck and people listening to Southern California Weather Force were prepared.

All alerts will still be branded under the Southern California Weather Force name and displayed extremely proudly.

It is 2023 and they still cannot give you a more accurate forecast for either life/property/travel - and as such after posting this, Southern California Weather Force has been rebranded as not Southern California's Most Accurate Weather Source, but Southern California's Most Accurate OFFICIAL Weather Service - providing to you the custom alerts for flood, wind, cold, heat, thunderstorm, snow, marine, and long-range alerts that they fail to do correctly.

The Master Meteorologist Title has been upgraded to Master General Meteorologist due to the expertise and accuracy that has been provided for well over 25 years now.

So, the hierarchy will go as followed until they get their act together and stop being interns to a region they likely are not even from.

1. Southern California Weather Force

2. National Weather Service

3. News Meteorologists

4. Phone Apps.

So, get everyone you know in Southern California to the real official weather service they can trust just as you do ...

Thank you and have a good morning, your forecast for tonight and a step into Thursday's forecast for that system will be in today, as well as the January 2023 Long Range Outlook.

Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not Yet!

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WEATHER FORCE MAIN:

Southern California Weather Force Twitter – CLICK HERE

- Raiden Storm -

Master General Meteorologist – is a consulting meteorologist for over 50 different companies, including energy, agriculture, aviation, marine, leisure, and many more areas. He has certs from Mississippi State for broadcast met and Penn State forecasting certs MET 101, 241, 341 and 361 as a meteorologist, but before then was completely self-taught, barely learning a thing from the schools that he did not already know.

Both short and long-range is very important to know in those jobs so you can bet on accuracy here. He is versed in fields like Western USA, Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, High Winds, Fire Behavior, Snow and Blizzards, Short Range, Long Range, Seasonal, and Life-Threatening decisions with over 20 years' experience, out forecasting all weather services available today with lead-time and precision, which makes him a focus of ridicule and envy.

NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere.