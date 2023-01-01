Storm Moves Out Of Southern California With The Series Of Storms Continuing This Week

Southern California Weather Force

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFVNe_0k0KO24z00
Photo bySouthern California Weather Force

Good morning, everyone, I know some are still nursing a hangover from the weekend partying. Amazon took my Stargate SG1 off, which was a major trigger to me even wanting to have adult beverages in the first place at 2pm in the afternoon every 3-4 days. I didn't need to have one to have a great weekend, but as for the rest who indulged, hope recovery goes well for you as we remain in the Raiden Storm Pattern this week.

TODAY: Big Bear Lake is the focus today because of the residual moisture I expected from yesterday morning's forecast model I released. So, if you are going up there, consider my model still saying 4 more inches on top of anything you have this morning. This was the reason my model did show in the first place a 6" probable value when (cough) apps/etc had 1".
As you can see with the arrows in the graphic, the storm flow is indeed west to east now, which means precipitation will hang onto the SBD/RIV/SD Mountains today, and maybe even the southern end of the OC mountains around Santiago Peak.
Tehachapi, today with residual moisture, you could get a dusting of snow in your area, but not enough for a Winter Weather Advisory, which was issued yesterday morning by me for Big Bear's forecast area. We could still have a chance of thunderstorms near Forest Falls/Banning Pass region today with the convergence boundary.
The rest of us, we dry out for now.

MONDAY EVENING/NIGHT - The third system in the Raiden Storm Pattern will hit then, a bit colder. Details come out tomorrow morning as it did with the latest one.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY - A stronger system will hit Wednesday evening/early night for SLO/Vandenberg followed by early Thursday morning in VT/LA and over the day Thursday through OC/IE/SD, so for some of you, most of you, it will be a daytime event. This will up those rainfall totals yet again as we remain well above average for this time of year thus far.

LONG RANGE - More to come through the month and I'll take them one by one as I see fit.

- Raiden Storm -

Master Meteorologist – is a consulting meteorologist for over 50 different companies, including energy, agriculture, aviation, marine, leisure, and many more areas. He has certs from Mississippi State for broadcast met and Penn State forecasting certs MET 101, 241, 341 and 361 as a meteorologist, but before then was completely self-taught, barely learning a thing from the schools that he did not already know.

Both short and long-range is very important to know in those jobs so you can bet on accuracy here. He is versed in fields like Western USA, Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, High Winds, Fire Behavior, Snow and Blizzards, Short Range, Long Range, Seasonal, and Life-Threatening decisions with over 20 years' experience, out forecasting all weather services available today with lead-time and precision, which makes him a focus of ridicule and envy.

NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere.

