Storm Moves Out Of Southern California With The Series Of Storms Continuing This Week

Photo by Southern California Weather Force

Good morning, everyone, I know some are still nursing a hangover from the weekend partying. Amazon took my Stargate SG1 off, which was a major trigger to me even wanting to have adult beverages in the first place at 2pm in the afternoon every 3-4 days. I didn't need to have one to have a great weekend, but as for the rest who indulged, hope recovery goes well for you as we remain in the Raiden Storm Pattern this week.

TODAY: Big Bear Lake is the focus today because of the residual moisture I expected from yesterday morning's forecast model I released. So, if you are going up there, consider my model still saying 4 more inches on top of anything you have this morning. This was the reason my model did show in the first place a 6" probable value when (cough) apps/etc had 1".

As you can see with the arrows in the graphic, the storm flow is indeed west to east now, which means precipitation will hang onto the SBD/RIV/SD Mountains today, and maybe even the southern end of the OC mountains around Santiago Peak.

Tehachapi, today with residual moisture, you could get a dusting of snow in your area, but not enough for a Winter Weather Advisory, which was issued yesterday morning by me for Big Bear's forecast area. We could still have a chance of thunderstorms near Forest Falls/Banning Pass region today with the convergence boundary.

The rest of us, we dry out for now.

MONDAY EVENING/NIGHT - The third system in the Raiden Storm Pattern will hit then, a bit colder. Details come out tomorrow morning as it did with the latest one.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY - A stronger system will hit Wednesday evening/early night for SLO/Vandenberg followed by early Thursday morning in VT/LA and over the day Thursday through OC/IE/SD, so for some of you, most of you, it will be a daytime event. This will up those rainfall totals yet again as we remain well above average for this time of year thus far.

LONG RANGE - More to come through the month and I'll take them one by one as I see fit.

