Flood Watch Issued in Southern California Ahead of Second and Stronger Storm System for New Years Eve

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch for a large part of the Southern California area, including all the metro areas, Coachella and Morongo Valley, and even up through Barstow for your New Years Eve as the second storm system in the current Raiden Storm Pattern moves in so read on for details.

The next storm front will be stronger than the one we just had.  We can consider the one we just had a category two out of six within the Southern California Weather Force category system, which was developed in 1999 to measure a storm system’s inner dynamics and bring the number to the public for severity and planning.

This next storm, within the current Raiden Storm Pattern, has been assigned a category four out of six here at Southern California Weather Force.  A category four means that high winds along the frontal zone will be likely, along with torrential downpours.  Winds like this can easily bring trees down along this front, especially in areas like Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego County, where the strongest of the winds will be later on New Years Eve.  If you plan to be parked at a party, consider parking away from where a tree would fall.  Winds will be from the south and west to the north and east mainly so parking on the south or west side of a tree gives you the better chance it does not fall in your direction.

The winds will continue strong in the San Diego forecast zones for most of the day on New Years due to a continued strong low-level flow off the ocean, being west to east.

Timing of this main front will be as followed;
San Luis Obispo / Santa Barbara County will be hit during the evening, followed by the rest of the forecast area through Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, and the Inland Empire zones during the night-time period as well as all neighboring mountain zones into the High Desert as well.

The deep-layer moisture will allow this to cross into the Coachella Valley as well, where I expect heavy rain to be somewhere after the new year strikes 12.  This band will extend into the Las Vegas Metro zones as well, a zone within the Southern California Weather Force jurisdiction, therefore you do have a Flood Watch as well.

Southern California Weather Force flood risk models will determine the upgrades to Flood Advisory, Flood Warning, and Flood Emergency in certain zones before this storm hits.

SNOW:  Snow-levels will continue to be higher along the main frontal zone, a reason for all the flooding associated with a tropical air-mass.  For the Big Bear zones, toward the end of the front on New Years Morning, we would see a drop in snow-levels to 6,000 FT so I can easily see a chance of a dusting in the lower parts with a 1-2″ for the upper areas, but nothing more.

THUNDERSTORMS:  Isolated thunderstorms are possible along the front for parts of Los Angeles, Orange, and the Inland Empire zones, but it is not at the moment a major concern.  What can happen is as the frontal zone leaves San Diego, cold air aloft can filter in on New Years Morning and create an elevated chance of thunderstorms down there in a small sector of the forecast zone.  Enough instability, lift, and moisture does exist for the chance to be warranted.

LONG RANGE:  This is a Raiden Storm Pattern.  Since the name of the predictor weeks ago is Raiden Storm, like a novel or discovering a comet, the pattern is always named after the discoverer as forecasting weather seems to be a gray area where others do not credit the original author, so the storm pattern system has been implemented when needed.  We will continue through the first half of January within the Raiden Storm Pattern, amassing a lot of needed rainfall and upping the seasonal totals.   As predicted over 4-6 months ago here at Southern California Weather Force, this season would be wetter, not drier.  This can be viewed on the final forecast by Clicking Here.

- Raiden Storm -

Master Meteorologist – is a consulting meteorologist for over 50 different companies, including energy, agriculture, aviation, marine, leisure, and many more areas.

Both short and long-range is very important to know in those jobs so you can bet on accuracy here. He is versed in fields like Western USA, Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, High Winds, Fire Behavior, Snow and Blizzards, Short Range, Long Range, Seasonal, and Life-Threatening decisions with over 20 years' experience, out forecasting all weather services available today with lead-time and precision, which makes him a focus of ridicule and envy.

NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else.

