First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed Rainfall

The first storm front out of a series of them will move into Southern California today, first starting across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County this morning, spreading east into the metros by the later afternoon and evening, maximizing tonight, and moving out over the morning on Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts will be highest west of Los Angeles, where the Southern California Weather Force rainfall model projects 1-2" in areas like Bakersfield, San Luis Obispo, and Vandenberg. The highest amount will be where the west to east flow hits an area between Tehachapi and Bakersfield, where I do see a chance of some flooding in areas like Keene and Bear Valley Springs, within the Tehachapi Mountains.

Snow-levels will be high with this as this is a warmer type of tropical connecting system. This will be the first in a series, with a front expected on Thursday and the strongest one of the series on New Years Eve. Given the speed of the New Years Eve cold front, we could get it out of the way in time for the rose parade to be rain free, but as for plans to stay overnight, expect wet conditions in Pasadena.

LONG RANGE: Unsettled weather will be off and on through the first half of January. Additional articles will be written as numbers are crunched.

