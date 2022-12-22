Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Southern California with Series of Storm Systems After Christmas

Storms System into Southern California After Christmas Photo by Southern California Weather Force

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory for the next Raiden Storm Pattern, effective now for the week of December 26th, 2022, centering Tuesday into Wednesday of that week with a series of storm systems thereafter so read on for details ...

As stated in previous forecasts, around or after Christmas would be the return of the jet stream, after a mild period, which we are experiencing now. This mild period will yield similar conditions to Thanksgiving with warmer than normal temperatures for the metro zones with offshore flow present, along with Santa Ana Wind conditions on Christmas Eve and Christmas. As per the original article for Christmas period (Click here), the quote stated this for preparing your meals if you are in a power shutdown zone during these winds. The quote read; "This means that if you plan on cooking at home and live in California, those power shutoff restrictions will need to be monitored due to Christmas Dinners being cooked, which otherwise would easily change your plans."

So, after Christmas is all said and done, we will start to see the west coast troughs return to California, which will bring the state more rainfall and heavy mountain snow in the Sierra Nevada Range. This will translate into higher risk rainfall chances in the Southern California metro zones as well. This would be the first in a series of systems through the beginning of January.

So, sit back and relax, I'll handle the forecast alerts when the time comes. Southern California Weather Force long range models continue to show an active season to come.

