Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday

Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022 Photo by Southern California Weather Force

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.

This watch is a large one and it will affect the majority who live in the forecast area. The impulse will bring storms to San Luis Obispo / Vandenberg's forecast zones overnight tonight. These storms will move with the secondary impulse through Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange County, including the Inland Empire as early Monday morning moves along, lasting through some of the afternoon down into San Diego as well.

This would be the impulse I spoke of during Friday morning's update. Click here to read that. In quotes it stated "The secondary front through Monday morning does have the cold air aloft for thunderstorms to be possible in all metro locations. Some of you from San Luis Obispo through to San Diego and in-between will see these storms then. Storms through Monday morning can produce lightning, hail, gusty winds, and yes even funnel clouds and waterspouts that could landfall as small tornadoes.

Furthermore, this storm is going as expected so far in terms of timing. In the Friday morning update, I stated during today we would be between impulses, which is what we are seeing across Los Angeles now. So, if you have things to do before the secondary one tomorrow morning, now is the time to do so. Your morning commute will be slow and stormy.

LONG RANGE: Another system is in my forecast for the weekend after this, or the weekend of December 17, 2022.

