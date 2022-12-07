Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In

Photo by Weekend Storm System Risk Analysis

As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...

This system will begin to move in on Saturday, but mostly will be from Saturday evening/night all the way through Sunday with the main cold front. Unlike the last storm, the higher risk for precipitation in the Southern California Weather Force risk model was for west of Los Angeles, in areas like Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo County. This system is not showing that.

The type of setup it is showing on the risk model is notable for the most part even down through Tijuana, Mexico, with moderate risks west of Los Angeles, and a moderate risk along the southern foothills of the Los Angeles and San Bernardino Mountains with areas of the San Gabriel Valley east through the Fontana/Ontario areas within this as well. This type of setup is a classic setup for all areas of San Luis Obispo, Bakersfield, Vandenberg AFB, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange County, The Inland Empire, and San Diego seeing precipitation and all mountains surrounding with rainfall totals between 1/2" to 1", higher in some of the upslope zones.

Snow levels will be high with the system on Saturday and some of Sunday, however as Sunday evening/night and into early Monday morning hits, snow-levels will crash below the resort levels for Big Bear Lake to see a few inches and even further below 4,000 feet for Tehachapi to see the same. So, if you are in the Tehachapi areas, this will bring a round of snowfall between Sunday evening/night and Monday morning.

With the cold air aloft moving in later Sunday, it is possible for thunderstorms to develop in the forecast area. I'll try to pinpoint it a bit more as Friday morning comes along with the final forecast numbers, before I have to leave on business up north for the weekend. All sectors will be taken care of, and all precipitation and snowfall models will be updated in the member sections, along with images being released to you.

So, stay tuned to Southern California Weather Force for the latest on the upcoming weekend system ...

