Cold Front to Sweep Through Southern California Metros on Tuesday, Bringing a Round of Showers to The Region

Southern California Weather Force

Cold Front To Sweep Across Southern California on Tuesday

A storm system that is impacting Northern California today will sweep down through Southern California by Tuesday so read on for details ... 

As projected last week on the Southern California Weather Force Facebook Page (Click here), an upper-level low would come down through the region for Tuesday, which is tomorrow.  What I have right now for the system is not anything major to be worried about, as most of the activity will be hit and miss within convective bands that move through.  

There are indications that some of the showers moving through will be moderate to even heavy at times within the individual cells.  This could bring higher rainfall totals under them, while similar to the monsoon season a mile away would see less.  Hit and miss means hit and miss.  Some of the cells will have small hail and even cold-air funnel clouds due to the cold air aloft.

Thunderstorm activity will be possible across parts of the San Luis Obispo County zones, around San Luis Obispo proper to north along the coast to San Simeon as a small area of upper-level lift moves in.   

Given the upper-level low does have stronger mid-level moisture with it, areas even around Mojave to Edwards Air Force Base would see some precipitation as well with the stronger lifting zone.  

The next round of precipitation is looking to be sometime around December 9th or 10th.  I will be out of the office on business on December 9th through the 11th but will update on anything moving in before then.  

- Raiden Storm -

Master Meteorologist

Both short and long-range is very important to know in those jobs so you can bet on accuracy here. He is versed in fields like Western USA, Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, High Winds, Fire Behavior, Snow and Blizzards, Short Range, Long Range, Seasonal, and Life-Threatening decisions with over 20 years' experience, out forecasting all weather services available today with lead-time and precision, which makes him a focus of ridicule and envy.

NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere.

