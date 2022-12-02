Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch Zone Photo by Southern California Weather Force

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …

Date Issued: 11/29/22 at 3:00pm local

A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …

1-2″ of rainfall will be likely within this watch zone, with 3+ inches for the southern slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains east through the elevated Ojai zones …

This watch continues into the weekend and ends after Sunday ...

This system will in no way be the strongest to hit so far in the 2022-2023 season, but it will bring up the rainfall totals for the month of December. The normal rainfall for Downtown Los Angeles in December is 2.48 inches. This should bring it about 50% there.

We will have more storm systems throughout the month as we remain above average for the season thus far. This La Nina will be above average in rainfall and below average in temperatures. It so far has been following the previous forecast.

