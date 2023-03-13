Comed, Cornerstone Community Development Corporation To Host Community Resource Fair For Ford Heights Residents Photo by JT Taylor

ComEd and the Cornerstone Community Development Corporation invite area residents to an in-person community resource fair that brings a variety of support services directly to local individuals and families who need them most. The event will be held Saturday March 11, 2023 at the Cornerstone Community Development Corp., 943 E. Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights.

Ten community organizations on-site will offer one-on-one support for a variety of services, including energy and housing assistance, energy efficiency offerings, health screenings, job training opportunities, and food pantry resources (while supplies last). “As a member of the northern Illinois community for over 100 years, ComEd has a special focus on the well-being of local residents and businesses,” said Nichole Owens, ComEd’s vice president of customer channels. “For this reason, we’re always looking for unique ways to partner with community and governmental organizations to bring support services directly to the people who need them.”

Below is a list of organizations and services provided.

ComEd: Financial assistance, Workforce Development program applications, energy efficiency program enrollment, discounts for income-eligible customers

· Cornerstone CDC: Rent/mortgage assistance, workforce development, HUB, and other supportive services

· Nicor Gas: Financial assistance and energy efficiency program enrollment

· Village of Ford Heights: LIHEAP intake

· In His Hands Resources: Nicor Gas credits up to $350, LIHEAP appointments, NuGin Life Services, and other supportive services

· Franciscan Hospital: Blood pressure, pulse oxygen, and BMI screenings

· Bloom Township: Senior programs and resident supportive services

· Respond Now: Senior programs and resident supportive services

· Illinois Department of Employment Security: Job placement

· Sisters Working it Out: Breast cancer awareness (mammogram appointments), COVID vaccinations & HIV screenings

Contact:

Tom Dominguez, ComEd Communications

312-731-2094 or tom.dominguez@comed.com