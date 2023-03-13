Chicago Heights Park District Lands $600,000 Grant For Park Improvements

Chicago Heights Park District Supt. Dr. Shari Demitrowicz sits at her desk. Her Park District was part of Gov. Pritzker's Grant Award. Photo by JT Taylor

Governor JB Pritzker along with state and local leaders and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced nearly $60 million in state grants are being awarded for 118 local park projects throughout Illinois to help communities acquire land and develop recreational opportunities. The grants represent the largest round of Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grants in the 36-year history of the program, which was designed to help communities fund land acquisition and development for parks and outdoor recreation projects

In addition, for the first time in the history of the program, funding will cover 100% of eligible projects located in economically distressed communities, resulting in 22 underserved locations receiving OSLAD grants.

"Today, I couldn't be prouder to announce that IDNR's OSLAD program is offering the largest round of grants in the history of the program — nearly $60 million," said Governor JB Pritzker. "The health and wellbeing of Illinoisans sits at the heart of the OSLAD program, and for the first time ever, we've been able to provide 100% of funding assistance to qualifying distressed recipients."

"These grants will have a tremendous impact on communities, by improving and expanding parks and recreation areas that add texture and wellbeing spaces to be enjoyed by residents throughout the state," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "The historic funding for economically distressed areas reflects our commitment to investing in the livelihoods of Illinoisans, uplifting the needs of young people and families so they may thrive."

Established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986, OSLAD is a cost-sharing program between state and local governments that has become one of the most popular grant programs in Illinois. Since it was established, OSLAD has awarded more than $530 million for park projects throughout Illinois.

The Chicago Heights Park District will receive a $600,000 OSLAD grant for expansion of Commissioners Park, including three soccer fields, lighting to accommodate extended evening play, and spectator seating. The expansion is needed to accommodate increasing interest in soccer programs for youth and adults and other factors.

To help facilitate the timely award of OSLAD grants for fiscal year 2023, IDNR contracted with the Northern Illinois University Institute for the Study of Environment, Sustainability and Energy. Fifteen graduate and undergraduate NIU students served as supervised grant reviewers for OSLAD in a first-of-its-kind partnership.