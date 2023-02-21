Bloom Township Administrator Leticia Johnson Spearheads Disaster Safety Training At Bloom Township Center

Bloom Township Administrator, Leticia Johnson (left) participates in disaster training for Bloom Township resident and workers. Photo by Bloom Township

Chicago Heights’ Bloom Township Center contributed to an in-service class teaching what to do during potential disasters on December 12th and December 13th, 2022.

The key leader of the event was Leticia Johnson. Johnson is the Center’s Administrator and ensured that all attendants and even all the Center’s workers were safe and knowledgeable in the event of a disaster.

Johnson made efforts to arrange it so all employees could attend. Though the classes weren’t mandatory, staff members were encouraged to attend during their work hours.

The event was broken up into two core courses: “Stop the Bleed” course, and the “Self Protection Awareness” workshop. Both of which were taught kinesthetically with a hands-on approach from participants.

The “Stop the Bleed” course focused on the procedures for tending to gunshot wounds and other injuries that can arise during an active shooter. These included how to pack a wound and application in forming a tourniquet to avoid blood loss. Both of these lessons can increase a victim’s chance of survival during the precious moments between the initial injury and the arrival of paramedics.

The second segment provided information regarding self defense and protection methods. These methods included escaping an attacker’s grab, overpowering an attacker, and the usage of O. C. pepper spray.

Johnson stressed how crucial this kind of information can be. Throughout the chaos of these kinds of disasters, taking courses like these can provide a moment of recall, which can be the difference between serious injury or even life and death.

The turnout for the classes exceeded expectations with excellent attendant participation. Johnson hopes all attendants are better equipped with the skills to navigate a disastrous situation, should they arise.