Chicago Southland Chamber Of Commerce To Name Bonita Parker 2023 Chairperson

Bonita Parker Photo by JT Taylor

The Chicago Southland Chamber of Commerce will holds its Annual Recognition and Board Installation on February 23, 2023. Bonita Parker (Com Ed) will be installed as the 2023 Chairperson.

Ms. Parker was profiled in our Black Women of Excellence Series last month and continues to be an example of excellence in business. She will now head a stellar group of business professionals in the promotion of business in the Chicago Southland region.

The event will take place at the Idlewild Country Club, 19201 Dixie Highway, Flossmoor, IL. For more information, contact Allessandra Kummelehne by email: allessandra@chicagosouthlandchamber.com

Ms. Parker told the South Suburban News that she is proud to have the responsibility and opportunity to serve in the role of chairwoman and it is not just to have another title by her name.

“As a resident of the southland I have a vested interest in the success of businesses here, “she said.

“99% of businesses in the state are small business and that is a motivation in itself.”

Having the role as one of the region’s top chamber leaders as the region continues its recovery from the Covid-19 Pandemic, Parker shared that she believes that going through the experience did result in the business community pivoting and discovering more ways to deliver services and more effective ways to engage their customers.

She told the South Suburban News that she really wants to focus on several areas, but when asked to name those top among them, she gave us the following.

“Driving Small Business Growth and Transformation”, Ms. Parker proudly exclaimed.

“If you are a person wanting to start a small business, let’s get it started, if you are a small business, lets grow you to medium and if you are a medium business let’s grow larger, “she explained.

She also wants to bring home the point that networking is very important.

She said, “It’s your network that determines your net-worth, so getting to know your customers and building trust is very important “

Rounding out the list was working with the chamber to take on the notion of honoring and highlighting the accomplishments of area businesses.

We congratulate Ms. Parker and we believe the chamber made a great choice in her selection as the 2023 Chairperson.