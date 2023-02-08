RICHTON PARK Issues Apology To Boy Wrongfully Shot By Police After $12Mil. Settlement

Amir Worship testifies about the shooting that cause severe damage to his knee as well as psychological trauma. Photo by Malik Beautro

The family of a boy who 12 years old when he was wrongfully shot by a Richton Park police officer has reached a $12 million settlement with the village of RICHTON PARK.

Amir Worship, now 15, was sitting on his bed and cooperating with police when, according to the family’s attorney, Officer Caleb Blood shot him with an automatic weapon. The gun shots shattered his kneecap and cause significant psychological trauma.

The incident happened during a 2019 early morning raid on the family’s Markham home by the Suburban Emergency Response Team (SSERT), a SWAT team, while executing a search warrant.

The South Suburban News reached out to the Sotos Law Firm for more details on the settlement and is awaiting a response. It has also been reported that Officer Blood must make a personal apology to Amir, as part of the settlement.

Below is the Media Statement on behalf of the Village of Richton Park regarding Amir Worship.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we apologize to Amir Worship, his mother Crystal Worship and their family for the tragic mistake made by a Richton Park police officer on May 26, 2019. The accidental shooting of innocent, 12-year-old Amir, which could have resulted in his death, should never have occurred. We acknowledge the traumatic, physical and mental harm done to him and his family. We sincerely hope and pray that Amir and his family will fully recover, mentally and physically, and live long, healthy, and productive lives.”