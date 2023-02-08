Chicago, IL

Reducing Crime At Gas Stations And Grocery Stores Subject Of Legislation Introduced By State Rep. Thaddeus Jones

South Suburban News

State Rep. Thaddes Jones; Alderwoman Stephanie Coleman; Alderman David MoorePhoto byJT Taylor

(South Holland, Illinois) Thaddeus Jones- Illinois State Representative of the 29th Legislative District- has officially introduced legislation that would reduce crimes at gas stations, grocery stores, pawn shops, and banks.

The Armed Security Protection Act introduced by Rep. Thaddeus Jones (D-Calumet City), would require these specific businesses to hire their own security to cover all the hours of operation that are open to the public.

The act only applies to municipalities within Illinois with more than 2 million residents. The only city where the law would apply would be Chicago.

Representative Jones, who is also the Mayor of Calumet City, Illinois, felt compelled to re-introduce the bill after it stalled in the Illinois House Rules Committee two years ago.

“After witnessing the constant rash of violent crimes, particularly on the properties of gas stations and grocery stores, it is simply the right move to offer some relief to the families of now deceased loved ones who lost their lives in that regard. It’s now two years later and many more lives have been injured and lost. I’m hopeful that my colleagues will now see the value of this legislation.” says Representative Jones.

Over the past two years Representative Jones performed a listening tour throughout various areas of Chicago and beyond. He spoke with victims as well as their families and heard the horror stories of these particular crimes. In many cases there was no security presence, particularly armed security personnel. Many families expressed that if an armed security guard were present, quite possibly these incidents could have been avoided.

Businessman and philanthropist Early WalkerPhoto byJT Taylor

Representative Jones was encouraged by the bold steps that 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman and community activist Early Walker took in attempting to combat these crimes by introducing Operation Safe Pump to the Englewood community. This involved security agencies (namely Kates Security) volunteering their time in monitoring gas stations throughout Englewood during scattered times of the day. There was a 100% drop in violent crimes at these gas stations over a 12-month period.

While the temporary task proved to be successful, the daunting fiscal challenge took its toll on these small business agencies. However, with the Armed Security Protection Act, women and children can feel safe entering gas stations, grocery stores, banks, and pawn shops in Chicago.

The proposed legislation has reaped praised from a number of elected officials including that of 17th Ward Chicago Alderman David Moore.

“I applaud Representative Jones for this bold initiative. This legislation will allow law-abiding residents to feel a sense of ease when entering gas stations at any particular time of the day. But moreover, the bill speaks to the hope of peace in which we all desire for our communities.” says Alderman Moore.

Alderman Stephanie Coleman adds, “ I’m grateful to Representative Jones in addressing an issue in which we in the 16th ward have found ourselves on the front line time and time again. Moreover, the passage of this bill would confirm that our efforts in executing Operation Safe Pump was not in vain. I encourage

the Illinois General Assembly to pass this bill and send it directly to the Governor’s office for signage.”

Early Walker, CEO of the I'm Telling, Don't Shoot Organization, birthed the Safe Pump planned and is encouraged by the proposed legislation.

"This is the perfect example of how community leaders and elected officials should work hand in hand together. But the biggest winners are the women and children who will feel safer in their travels to gas stations particularly at night. Hopefully we can move closer to a safer Chicago."

