Coach John Pigatti Inducted into Hall of Fame

South Suburban College Coach John Pigatti Goes To The Hall Of Fame! Photo by South Suburban News

It is time to celebrate and congratulate South Suburban College Coach Mr. John Pigatti. He has enjoyed and amazing career and is being recognized for his contribution to college sports.

The head men's Basketball Coach John Pigatti at South Suburban College (SSC), was inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Association's (NJCAA) Region IV Hall of Fame. Pigatti has been the head coach at SSC for the past 17 years. He has a career coaching record of 480-88 (.845) and an impressive 265-15 (.946) home record. Last season, he led the Bulldogs to a perfect 33-0 record and an NJCAA Division II National Championship. It was the only time in history that a team went undefeated and won the NJCAA Division II National Championship.

During his robust coaching career, he has won 12 Region IV Championships at SSC and has been named Region IV Coach of the Year 12 times. In addition, Pigatti has coached the last three national players of the year with five total. He has had 16 All-Americans and 13 named to the 1st team. Last season he received the National Two-Year College Coach of the Year award and was the 2017 College Insider's Jack Bennett Man-of-the-Year Recipient.

If you want to learn more about SSC's Athletic Program, contact Steve Ruzich, Athletic Director, at (708) 596-2000, ext. 2524. SSC's main campus is located at 15800 South State Street, South Holland, Illinois. The college's extension site, the Oak Forest Center, is located at 16333 South Kilbourn Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois.