George Santos and Eddie Murphy In The "Distinguished Gentleman"

George Santos (left), Eddie Murphy (right) Photo by George Santos and Theatrical release poster by Steven Chorney

George Santos the embattled congressman from New York who has shocked those that care about honesty ,integrity and what a congressman should be, could probably see the similarities between Mr. Santos and the star role in the 1992 film the "Distinguished Gentleman".

George Santos has gained national attention for the untold number of lies that he has allegedly been caught in, to win his congressional seat. He has received the ire of New York republicans and now it seems, despite this, has been embraced by the most right of the republican party.

In the Movie starring Eddie Murphy, "Distinguished Gentleman" (1992 Hollywood Pictures), Murphy plays the role of a Florida con-artist named Thomas Jefferson Johnson. He schemes to use the passing of the longtime Congressman from his district, Jefferson Davis or "Jeff" Johnson (who died of a heart attack while having relations with his secretary). Murphy campaigns to get elected from the same legislative district. Altering his first name, and abbreviating his middle name, he calls himself "Jeff" Johnson. He then manages to get on the ballot by getting the support of a seniors organization, the Silver Foxes, to endorse him.

Once on the election ballot, he uses the dead Congressman's old campaign material and runs a low budget campaign that appeals to name recognition, figuring most people do not pay much attention and simply vote for the "name you know." He wins a slim victory and is off to Washington.

It’s there, where the money flows from lobbyist and the streets are paved with gold.

George Santos did not go quite as far as the character, or did he. What is even more of a question is how will the Santos story end?

In the movie, Murphy develops a conscious when confronted with constituents who have family members that have cancer in a community with power lines. Power companies and the effect on the families is uncovered by Murphy and he ends up being the good guy after abandoning his selfish interest and playing the game of politics after he is exposed.

How will the story of George Santos end? Probably not the same as the movie, but man, the similarities could just end with the dishonesty that began for both of these characters. Will Santos develop a conscious? I’m starting to think that if someone wrote and directed the George Santos movie, all they’d have to do is tell it like it happened.

What do you think?