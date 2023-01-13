Update: Empire Beverage Depot Development Moves Forward

Renderings of the Empire Beverage Depot exterior and banquet hall interior views Photo by Tiffany Kamara

As reported in our December 30, 2022 issue, the developers of the Empire Beverage Depot project that is being proposed in Dolton Illinois, is expected to create 100+ when it is fully operational.

According to the owner, Tiffany Kamara, the company has began the first stages of development of a project to transform the vacant animal hospital property into a multi-story 12,000 square foot, family restaurant, bar, banquet hall, and entertainment space topped off with a roof-top deck space.

The property located at 15022 Lincoln Ave, Dolton, IL, will look like the exterior rendering to the far left of this page. After Tiffany Kamara and developers complete the proposed project it will create not only jobs but develop a site that has been vacant for many years.

Residents are excited about the prospect of a place that is destined to become a cultural center in a village that is working so hard to improve its quality of life for its residents.

“Moving from an abandoned animal clinic plagued with issues to a new multi-story structure, would be a step in the right direction, “say many.

Several residents the South Suburban News spoke to said they want to see something positive happen in their community. They say that many of the areas hardest hit by hard times and life's urban hassles are truly diamonds in the rough that are just waiting for that one project to give them their shine.

Architectural renderings in the photo above shows just one of the floors with views of the banquet hall portion of the building as well as the exterior view.