Victory Community Coalition Presents the Chicago Southland Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon

Bryant Warren Photo by Victory Apostolic Church

The Victory Community Coalition welcomes the Chicago Southland to a great opportunity to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. and the contributions he provided to the world. The Chicago Southland Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon will also be held in celebration of the community’s achievements. A collective of politicians, business leaders, clergy, and more are all expected to be attending and the Victory Community Coalition encourages the community to sings songs, have some great food, and break bread with your local leaders.

The highly anticipated luncheon will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM CST. Idlewild Country Club has the honors of hosting the event located on 19201 Dixie Highway Flossmoor, IL 60422.

Great food won’t be the only thing this Luncheon has going for it. Governor’s State University’s esteemed President, Dr. Cheryl Green will be featured as the guest speaker.

V103’s gospel radio personality Sonya Blakey will be emceeing the event. Attendants can also expect meeting and greeting with politicians, a speech by Pastor Andrew D. Singleton Jr, an award ceremony for leaders of the community, and a spoken word presentation about Martin Luther King Jr.

Award winners include Michael Taylor for the Outstanding Media Award, Trustee Carolyn Palmer for the Outstanding Educator Award, Elvis Slaughter for the Community Service Award, along with Matteson President Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Bishop Arthur Brazier.

The event will have a highly accomplished roster of attendants such as The Victory Community Coalition CEO, Bryant Warren; and co-chairs including Illinois State Senator of the 19th District, Michael E. Hastings; Rich Township Supervisor and Committeeman, Calvin Jordan; Matteson Illinois President, Sheila Chalmers-Currin; Cook County Commissioner of the 6th District, Donna C. Miller; State Representative of the 38th District, Debbie Meyers-Martin.

The event intends to start on time and end on time. The Victory Community Coalition is thrilled for the luncheon and for the community to come together for such a meaningful event. As their motto states the VCC is “building thriving communities together.”

For those interested in attending, tickets can be purchased for $80.00 online at:

https://victorycommunitycoalition.org/

For more information, you can contact Rev. Bryant Warren at:

bwarren@victorycommunitycoalition.org