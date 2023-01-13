Malik Franklin, A 9 Year Old Boy With Big Ideas And An Even Bigger Heart

Photo by Regina Walker

Malik J. Franklin is a 9 year old 4th Grader who has made a name for himself by helping others.

Over the summer Malik held his 3rd Annual Lemonade Stand in Calumet City and it couldn’t have been a bigger success. Malik’s stand made $1200. Malik felt compelled to use that money for good. His mother, Regina A. Walker, states “The proceeds went towards his foundation which allowed him to purchase book bags that included over 52 essential school supplies for the children at his school. He was able to have his very 1st School Supply GiveAway during the school's Open House this year. His Principal was kind enough to let him be situated at tables in order to give away the book bags and school supplies. We also passed out brochures informing students and their parents about the free services that the foundation provides.”

The Foundation’s website says “Malik’s Charitable Foundation was established to ensure that every child within our community is prepared to learn and succeed and become a valuable part of society.

Our organization believes that a student’s education should not be hindered due to a lack of resources. For this reason, we provide essential school supplies, book bags, and books to the underprivileged students within our community. Children are happier and more confident when they come to school prepared.”

Malik was an honor roll student throughout all of 3rd grade and continues to be one in 4th grade.

His mother continued “On April 13, 2022, Malik was recognized by his school district (Calumet City School District 155) and he was awarded with the Certificate for Outstanding Achievement and Citizenship. School District 155 recognized him for his efforts in giving back to the underprivileged children within his community by providing free book bags and school supplies through his foundation.”

Malik has always been supported by Calumet City Fireman, Calumet City Police Officers, Postal Workers, FedEx Drivers, UPS Drivers, the Alderman and the Mayor and the community.

Special thanks are due to Natalya Timms and Alicia Timms for all their help.

For more information regarding Malik’s Charitable Foundation, visit:

www.malikscharitablefoundation.com