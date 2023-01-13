Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee Post

Rich Township Clerk Sugar Al-Amin Photo by Rich Township

Arlene M "Sugar" Al-Amin- Current clerk of Rich Township, has officially filed her petitions and has been placed on the ballot for trustee of The Village of Flossmoor. Over the last two years, Clerk Al- Amin performed a listening tour throughout Flossmoor, hearing firsthand the challenges and perspective of Flossmoor residents concerning the four-mile town.

"Sugar" Al-Amin is a longtime resident of Flossmoor who values the very essence of the Flossmoor community. In 2021, "Sugar" Al-Amin was elected to a four-year term as the clerk of Rich Township. She successfully coalesced a diverse coalition of residents throughout Rich Township with a central theme of “Diversity Works.”

She has gathered endorsements throughout Flossmoor and beyond in her quest to become a village Trustee of Flossmoor. She views the feedback from her listening tour as the ground for a full-scope platform in this run for public office.

“Sugar Al- Amin has spent her entire life ensuring the upward mobility of The Southland and always should be at the forefront of every governmental task. Her integrity is unmatched, and her heart for people is extraordinary. I fully endorse her candidacy for Village Trustee,” says Rich Township Supervisor & Democratic Committee men Calvin Jordan.

Sugar is a 20+ year resident of The Southland, receiving her primary and secondary education from the Chicago Public School system. A wife, mother, and grandmother, Sugar and her husband Rafi raised their beautiful blended family of 7 in the Flossmoor Community for over a decade.

In July 2020, Sugar was unanimously appointed and sworn in as a Commissioner of the Community Relations Commission of The Village of Flossmoor. As one of 9 Commissioners, she acts as a liaison for the Village in regional activities promoting diversity. She serves as a channel between the citizens, neighborhoods, and governmental agencies to ensure diversity is broad, inclusive, and welcoming.

Civic skills and political engagement were instilled in Sugar at an early age. Her mother still serves as a precinct captain and Deputy Registrar on Chicago's South Side, as she has since the late 1970s until now. Following her mom's footsteps, Sugar began serving as Deputy Registrar under Former State Senator James T. Meeks for Illinois' 15th Legislative District.

Sugar currently serves as President of the Flossmoor Service League. Since joining the league, Sugar has served as chair of its Annual Candlelight Ball and Membership committees. She has also served on the planning committee of the famed Flossmoor Service League House Walk and as Co-Chair of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Day, Jr. Day of Service.

Sugar is a certified Youth Mental Health First Aid Counselor through the National Council for Behavioral Health. Sugar is trained to provide initial assistance to young people experiencing depression, anxiety disorders, psychosis, and substance abuse disorders. Her fondest memories are working with the Jones Memorial Community Center scholars in Chicago Heights.

“Theirs no better candidate for this particular office than Sugar Al-Amin. She possesses the skillset and quality that truly defines the prototype government official. I am honored to support her in this endeavor, but moreover, the residents of Flossmoor will benefit greatly with her being a Village Trustee,” says State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin.

Sugar Al-Amin's name has been officially placed on the ballot in the April Municipal election.

“I am grateful, honored, and blessed to have received such overwhelming support from elected officials, civic leaders, and most importantly, the residents of Flossmoor. I’m truly primed, ready, and focused for this stretch run,” says Sugar Al-Amin.