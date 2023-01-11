Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz And City Clerk Nancy O'Connor Work To Eliminate Vehicle Sticker Fee For Residents

Tinley Park Mayor, Michael Glotz Photo by Village of Tinley Park

The Mayor of Tinley Park, Michael Glotz says that he is working with Tinley Park Village Clerk, Nancy O’Connor to eliminate the village’s ordinance requiring that residents purchase a vehicle sticker.

Mayor Michael Glotz said, "Village Clerk Nancy O'Connor, myself, Assistant Village Manager, and finance have been working extremely hard to eliminate the 57-year-old ordinance.

With all of the new development we have brought in makes us able to do this for our residents. I'm confident the board will agree and support us in rescinding the ordinance."

Village Clerk Nancy O'Connor said, "Within the first week of being appointed Village Clerk, I began researching the elimination of vehicle sticker fees. Vehicle stickers are becoming obsolete in many villages and towns in the Chicago suburbs.

With the economy in recession, I believe helping residents reduce their expenses will benefit all. Especially for families with teenagers and young adults that have 3-4 or 5 cars.

I will ask the Board to remove the 57-year-old Village Vehicle Ordinance within the next 4-6 weeks.

We have some details to work out yet, but we plan on implementing the elimination of vehicle stickers in April."

Trustee Colleen Sullivan said, "people have multiple cars and drivers in a household, which helps families who have been buying them save money now."

Vehicle sticker fees range anywhere from $10 dollars for a motorcycle, to $25 dollars for a passenger auto, van and recreational vehicle, $35 dollars for a truck less than one ton and $55 dollars for a truck more than one ton. Forgoing the program will save residents financially, and free up police officers previously tasked with enforcing it should the sticker program no longer become a reality.

Residents are looking forward to word on progress and many in the Tinley Park community believe it will bring them some economic relief.