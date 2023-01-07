Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And Youth

Lynwood Mayor, Jada Curry Photo by Village of Lynwood

Lynwood Illinois is excited about the latest social event being sponsored by the village of Lynwood. This event is geared toward children being more aware of what first responders do and how the help to keep the community safe.

Mayor Jada D. Curry and the Village of Lynwood are thrilled to present their first social event of the year, “Bowling with Badges.” Bowling with Badges is a kickoff event designed to create relationships with local officials and first responders. It’s tremendously important for children to feel supported and know the frontline members of their community. Students are encouraged to attend and feel welcome to sign up. Mayor Jada Curry hopes this event will help spark and develop healthy relationships between officials and students.

“We’re so excited to start the top of the year with such an incredible social event. This event was designed with our kids in mind to have an opportunity to meet the first responders that service Lynwood and help keep us safe. I think the kids will truly enjoy their experience of spending time with some of our fellow police officers and firefighters. We have some really great people on our team here in The Village of Lynwood,” says Mayor Jada D. Curry.

Bowling with Badges will take place at Lynwood Bowl, located at 2581 Glenwood Lansing Road. The fun social event will begin promptly at 1 pm and end promptly at 3 pm. Children ages fifteen and under are welcome to attend. Sign up by emailing lweinbrecht@villageoflynwood.net, as spots are limited. For more information, check out the Village of Lynwood's Facebook page for more details.