Daliah Goree, Career Officer and Public Servant Eager and Ready To Serve Chicago's 21st Ward

Daliah Goree Photo by Daliah For Alderman

(Chicago, Il) 24-year veteran Chicago Police Officer, Daliah Goree, has organized an outstanding campaign team and platform in her quest to become the next Alderman of Chicago’s 21st Ward.

Daliah Goree, 49, is a life-long Chicago area resident who has dedicated her professional life to public service. In her years of services as a dedicated Chicago Police Officer, Officer Goree has earned many honors and accolades. Some of which include but not limited to:

CPD Problem Solving Award

Arnold Mireles Award

Annual Bureau Award of Recognition

2008 Presidential Election Deployment Award

2009 Crime Reduction Award

Illinois Attorney General Outstanding Service to Senior Citizens Award (2019)

Illinois Attorney General Outstanding Service to Senior Citizens Award (2014)

St. Sabina Black History Award for Community Service

Over the past two years Daliah Goree performed a listening tour of the 21st Ward of Chicago. From that tour she heard of the many challenges in which residents expressed concerning public safety and the deteriorating public infrastructure. In addition, she noticed that the common denominator of all residents was the apparent lack of programs for the youth of the community.

If elected, Goree has plans to bridge the gap between the police and the youth OF THE 21ST Ward. Goree’s enormous experience in community policing allowed her to launch various initiatives involving young people and the Chicago Police Department. Some of which include:

Youth Anti-Violence Radio Program at WKKC 89.3 that was followed by various television networks and featured in the Los Angeles Community Policing Newsletters and many other magazines.

Goree created the Annual Chicago Police Father Daughter Dance

Goree co-organized the Universal Soul Circus “Family Night” Created for the 8th year with Universal Soul Circus “Family Night" which consist of Homeless Shelters across Chicago Churches and various other organizations working with at risk youth and their families.

Coordinated the Winter Wonderland event for the last 5 years for over 200 families.

Coordinated the Universal Soul Circus’s transition to the South Side Kroc Center which attracted over 1600 residents.

“I am grateful, honored and blessed to have been drafted by residents throughout the 21st ward for this run for office. I have a keen sense of the urgent needs of our neighborhoods, seniors, and our youth. Moreover, I am the only candidate in this race that utterly understands public safety and the impact it has had on the 21st ward residents.” says Daliah Goree.

Goree adds, “As a wife, a mother and long-time resident of our ward, I have dedicated my time and resources to the upward mobility of every sector of the 21st ward. I am energized, primed and ready to take on the tough challenges in which residents share collectively throughout the community.”

Several Prominent clergypersons throughout the 21st ward and beyond have announced their support of Goree in her quest to become the next 21st Ward Alderman. Many of which view her grassroots approach to engaging residents as a key contributor in their support of her.

“Daliah has empathy, the ability to inspire, effective communication skills and the utmost pride in her community. She is an effective problem solver who knows firsthand how to coalesce people from all walks of life. She has a unique ability to get people to work together towards a common goal. She believes in building effectiveness. I strongly endorse her candidacy. She is the breath of fresh air that the 21st ward needs.” says Bishop Larry D. Trotter of the Sweet Holy Spirit Church of Chicago.

Officer Goree has worked in the Englewood Community for over sixteen years as a Tactical Officer, Desk Assistance, and School Resources Officer at Robeson High School. Officer Goree worked in the Violence Reduction Unit in 5th District as a School Resource Officer, Altgeld Housing Team, CAPS, and School Crossing Guard Supervisor Officer.

Goree’s current role with the Chicago Police Department is that of a Police Recruiter.

Daliah Goree is a devoted wife to her husband Devon, a mother and grandmother. She is the proud mother of two wonderful children: Marcus 30, and Lauren 18. She is an even more proud grandmother to her beautiful and beloved two-month-old granddaughter, Jalani.

Daliah Goree is on the ballot for the February 28th, 2023, Chicago General Municipal Election.