Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the Village

Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin takes a moment to welcome Harbor Freight Staff to the village of Matteson. Photo by Village of Matteson

Mayor Sheila Chalmers- Currin and the Village of Matteson are thrilled to welcome another new area business to Matteson. Harbor Freight Quality Tools is among the most highly anticipated new companies within The Southland community. The new quality hardware store is set to attract thousands of CDL drivers, plumbers, electricians, and many other various contractors. Harbor Freight will offer low prices on power tools, generators, jacks, and more. With having over 1300+ locations nationwide, Harbor Freight is excited to expand out into the Chicagoland south suburbs. The new quality hardware store comes as a needed asset to the many developers and local small businesses that travel on Lincoln Highway. Residents like Brad Walsh are excited to have a new hardware store to help expand his business.

“As a contractor that does diverse handy work from painting, snow removal, lawn care, and construction, I’m grateful to have a local hardware store that is being added to the community. Quality equipment at affordable prices is one of the most needed items for small business owners like myself. I can’t wait to see what Harbor Freight has in store,” says Brad Walsh.

Harbor Freight is anticipated to bring several new jobs to the Village of Matteson. With nationally averaging about 25,000 employees, they’re excited to gain new employees. Among truck drivers that might need a jack or screws to get them by in travels, residents are hoping it will be a great place to help them create dreamy home beauty upgrades with “DIY” tools they can purchase, like paint sprayers. Mayor Sheila Chalmers- Currin believes this will be an incredible addition to even local interior designers and premier home decorators.

“It’s always refreshing when a new business joins the Village of Matteson. It’s essential to have quality businesses in the heart of your community that offers affordable rates for our residents and small business owners. We’re excited for the future of Harbor Freight as they join our village. We look forward to seeing how they continue to grow and welcome them,” says Mayor Sheila Chalmers- Currin.

For more information and store business hours for Harbor Freights Tool, visit their web at

https://www.harborfreight.com/ or call (708)-874-8585.